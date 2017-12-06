Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in liblouis
Name: Pufferüberlauf in liblouis
ID: CESA-2017:3384
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mi, 6. Dezember 2017, 18:39
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15101
https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3384

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3384 Moderate 

Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3384

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
a52cb3361eae1913e3c4cc00d3267ad585fa3d3c6677889955b774fd38609ce9 
 liblouis-2.5.2-12.el7_4.i686.rpm
504ff2ca6a64d08f019301f27bee8628acb33a5e75ab8e0b8b8e30d61d4fcad8 
 liblouis-2.5.2-12.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
548768c5bcb8ddb8db2f83f67bfe27d5581a0cd8411ee592498c2fb975c2684d 
 liblouis-devel-2.5.2-12.el7_4.i686.rpm
514c45fc8b67f31a84bd5f4e99bc444aa9512ea8922f7842610fdc9a2244e9a3 
 liblouis-devel-2.5.2-12.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
a38f6b1faa8400178a0cb738da189f0319a46e289ef8342b8ec3d5bb67e0fad2 
 liblouis-doc-2.5.2-12.el7_4.noarch.rpm
6c7c7ade01c0e08c6949e676755f5945b9de96cc274fe835946271529228fa7b 
 liblouis-python-2.5.2-12.el7_4.noarch.rpm
4464bf779f199886a6689fe13a663bf61c026ad7e2402622631e8cb7b7f5e6c9 
 liblouis-utils-2.5.2-12.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

Source:
3191aa3617665495663bcfbadb42bddb071e71db534d568e5541ae3de82cd1be 
 liblouis-2.5.2-12.el7_4.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
