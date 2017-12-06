Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in liblouis



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3384 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3384



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

a52cb3361eae1913e3c4cc00d3267ad585fa3d3c6677889955b774fd38609ce9

liblouis-2.5.2-12.el7_4.i686.rpm

504ff2ca6a64d08f019301f27bee8628acb33a5e75ab8e0b8b8e30d61d4fcad8

liblouis-2.5.2-12.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

548768c5bcb8ddb8db2f83f67bfe27d5581a0cd8411ee592498c2fb975c2684d

liblouis-devel-2.5.2-12.el7_4.i686.rpm

514c45fc8b67f31a84bd5f4e99bc444aa9512ea8922f7842610fdc9a2244e9a3

liblouis-devel-2.5.2-12.el7_4.x86_64.rpm

a38f6b1faa8400178a0cb738da189f0319a46e289ef8342b8ec3d5bb67e0fad2

liblouis-doc-2.5.2-12.el7_4.noarch.rpm

6c7c7ade01c0e08c6949e676755f5945b9de96cc274fe835946271529228fa7b

liblouis-python-2.5.2-12.el7_4.noarch.rpm

4464bf779f199886a6689fe13a663bf61c026ad7e2402622631e8cb7b7f5e6c9

liblouis-utils-2.5.2-12.el7_4.x86_64.rpm



Source:

3191aa3617665495663bcfbadb42bddb071e71db534d568e5541ae3de82cd1be

liblouis-2.5.2-12.el7_4.src.rpm







