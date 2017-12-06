|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in liblouis
|Pufferüberlauf in liblouis
|CESA-2017:3384
|CentOS
|CentOS 7
|Mi, 6. Dezember 2017, 18:39
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15101
https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3384
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3384 Moderate
Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3384
The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )
x86_64:
a52cb3361eae1913e3c4cc00d3267ad585fa3d3c6677889955b774fd38609ce9
liblouis-2.5.2-12.el7_4.i686.rpm
504ff2ca6a64d08f019301f27bee8628acb33a5e75ab8e0b8b8e30d61d4fcad8
liblouis-2.5.2-12.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
548768c5bcb8ddb8db2f83f67bfe27d5581a0cd8411ee592498c2fb975c2684d
liblouis-devel-2.5.2-12.el7_4.i686.rpm
514c45fc8b67f31a84bd5f4e99bc444aa9512ea8922f7842610fdc9a2244e9a3
liblouis-devel-2.5.2-12.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
a38f6b1faa8400178a0cb738da189f0319a46e289ef8342b8ec3d5bb67e0fad2
liblouis-doc-2.5.2-12.el7_4.noarch.rpm
6c7c7ade01c0e08c6949e676755f5945b9de96cc274fe835946271529228fa7b
liblouis-python-2.5.2-12.el7_4.noarch.rpm
4464bf779f199886a6689fe13a663bf61c026ad7e2402622631e8cb7b7f5e6c9
liblouis-utils-2.5.2-12.el7_4.x86_64.rpm
Source:
3191aa3617665495663bcfbadb42bddb071e71db534d568e5541ae3de82cd1be
liblouis-2.5.2-12.el7_4.src.rpm
