Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: CESA-2017:3372
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 6
Datum: Mi, 6. Dezember 2017, 18:54
Referenzen: https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-26/
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7830
https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3372
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7828
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7826

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3372 Important 

Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3372

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

i386:
c9cd8dafae938a2af73fe843488e29f4082cf5e9de8fcb6b34ec0d2a500a5db1 
 thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

x86_64:
a02c0ff93c7bcc8723a038855bb4878d53289ff5fb27b84aabdd985b23e86d28 
 thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm

Source:
9afa93f061873e6bfb94e65c22bcf30f3d34eabbb2ab10f3f314184cafeb4c54 
 thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
