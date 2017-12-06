Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3372 Important



Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3372



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

c9cd8dafae938a2af73fe843488e29f4082cf5e9de8fcb6b34ec0d2a500a5db1

thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm



x86_64:

a02c0ff93c7bcc8723a038855bb4878d53289ff5fb27b84aabdd985b23e86d28

thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

9afa93f061873e6bfb94e65c22bcf30f3d34eabbb2ab10f3f314184cafeb4c54

thunderbird-52.5.0-1.el6.centos.src.rpm







