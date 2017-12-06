Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Mozilla Firefox

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3382 Important Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3382The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) i386:423f01809c25b267fabc16336ab7a9513be96506438f605b10c14c4f6697b145 firefox-52.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpmx86_64:423f01809c25b267fabc16336ab7a9513be96506438f605b10c14c4f6697b145 firefox-52.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm0200c4ceef78fb2a81b758b473057e6d0a5d9cbc26c9ca2c42f99332f82114ed firefox-52.5.1-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpmSource:6c3c3d2c15ff04f1cf73561eb333cb530ac987a2afc9eff5397db992551d7c68 firefox-52.5.1-1.el6.centos.src.rpm