Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Mozilla Firefox



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:3382 Important



Upstream details at : https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3382



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



i386:

423f01809c25b267fabc16336ab7a9513be96506438f605b10c14c4f6697b145

firefox-52.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm



x86_64:

423f01809c25b267fabc16336ab7a9513be96506438f605b10c14c4f6697b145

firefox-52.5.1-1.el6.centos.i686.rpm

0200c4ceef78fb2a81b758b473057e6d0a5d9cbc26c9ca2c42f99332f82114ed

firefox-52.5.1-1.el6.centos.x86_64.rpm



Source:

6c3c3d2c15ff04f1cf73561eb333cb530ac987a2afc9eff5397db992551d7c68

firefox-52.5.1-1.el6.centos.src.rpm







