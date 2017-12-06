Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3226-1

Rating: important

References: #1069496 #1069702 #1070805

Cross-References: CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-16939

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12

SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7

An update that solves two vulnerabilities and has one

errata is now available.



Description:







The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP2 kernel was updated to receive various

security and bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-1000405: A bug in the THP CoW support could be used by local

attackers to corrupt memory of other processes and cause them to crash

(bnc#1069496).

- CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in

net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain

privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted

SO_RCVBUF setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY

Netlink messages (bnc#1069702).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



Fix a build issue on ppc64le systems (bsc#1070805)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP2-2017-2007=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-2007=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-2007=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-2007=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-2007=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-HA-12-SP2-2017-2007=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-2007=1



- OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7:



zypper in -t patch

SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-Magnum-Orchestration-7-2017-2007=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP2 (x86_64):



kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-extra-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



kernel-obs-build-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-obs-build-debugsource-4.4.90-92.50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (noarch):



kernel-docs-4.4.90-92.50.3



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



kernel-default-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-base-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-base-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-devel-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-syms-4.4.90-92.50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):



kernel-devel-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-macros-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-source-4.4.90-92.50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):



kernel-default-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-base-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-base-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-devel-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-syms-4.4.90-92.50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):



kernel-devel-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-macros-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-source-4.4.90-92.50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (s390x):



kernel-default-man-4.4.90-92.50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-4_4_90-92_50-default-1-4.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability 12-SP2 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



cluster-md-kmp-default-4.4.90-92.50.1

cluster-md-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

cluster-network-kmp-default-4.4.90-92.50.1

cluster-network-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

dlm-kmp-default-4.4.90-92.50.1

dlm-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

gfs2-kmp-default-4.4.90-92.50.1

gfs2-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.90-92.50.1

ocfs2-kmp-default-4.4.90-92.50.1

ocfs2-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



kernel-default-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-devel-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-extra-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-extra-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-syms-4.4.90-92.50.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (noarch):



kernel-devel-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-macros-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-source-4.4.90-92.50.1



- OpenStack Cloud Magnum Orchestration 7 (x86_64):



kernel-default-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-debuginfo-4.4.90-92.50.1

kernel-default-debugsource-4.4.90-92.50.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000405.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16939.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069496

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069702

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070805



