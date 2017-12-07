|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in shibboleth-sp
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in shibboleth-sp
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:3229-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
|Datum:
|Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 07:38
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16852
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for shibboleth-sp
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3229-1
Rating: important
References: #1068689
Cross-References: CVE-2017-16852
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.3
openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for shibboleth-sp fixes the following issues:
Security issue fixed:
- CVE-2017-16852: Fix critical security checks in the Dynamic
MetadataProvider plugin in Shibboleth Service (bsc#1068689).
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1348=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1348=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):
libshibsp-lite6-2.5.5-9.2
libshibsp-lite6-debuginfo-2.5.5-9.2
libshibsp6-2.5.5-9.2
libshibsp6-debuginfo-2.5.5-9.2
shibboleth-sp-2.5.5-9.2
shibboleth-sp-debuginfo-2.5.5-9.2
shibboleth-sp-debugsource-2.5.5-9.2
shibboleth-sp-devel-2.5.5-9.2
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
libshibsp-lite6-2.5.5-6.3.1
libshibsp-lite6-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1
libshibsp6-2.5.5-6.3.1
libshibsp6-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1
shibboleth-sp-2.5.5-6.3.1
shibboleth-sp-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1
shibboleth-sp-debugsource-2.5.5-6.3.1
shibboleth-sp-devel-2.5.5-6.3.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16852.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068689
--
|
|