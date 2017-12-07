Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in shibboleth-sp
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for shibboleth-sp
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:3229-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1068689 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-16852
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for shibboleth-sp fixes the following issues:

   Security issue fixed:

   - CVE-2017-16852: Fix critical security checks in the Dynamic
     MetadataProvider plugin in Shibboleth Service (bsc#1068689).

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1348=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1348=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):

      libshibsp-lite6-2.5.5-9.2
      libshibsp-lite6-debuginfo-2.5.5-9.2
      libshibsp6-2.5.5-9.2
      libshibsp6-debuginfo-2.5.5-9.2
      shibboleth-sp-2.5.5-9.2
      shibboleth-sp-debuginfo-2.5.5-9.2
      shibboleth-sp-debugsource-2.5.5-9.2
      shibboleth-sp-devel-2.5.5-9.2

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      libshibsp-lite6-2.5.5-6.3.1
      libshibsp-lite6-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1
      libshibsp6-2.5.5-6.3.1
      libshibsp6-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1
      shibboleth-sp-2.5.5-6.3.1
      shibboleth-sp-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1
      shibboleth-sp-debugsource-2.5.5-6.3.1
      shibboleth-sp-devel-2.5.5-6.3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16852.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068689

