Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in shibboleth-sp

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for shibboleth-sp

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3229-1

Rating: important

References: #1068689

Cross-References: CVE-2017-16852

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 42.2

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for shibboleth-sp fixes the following issues:



Security issue fixed:



- CVE-2017-16852: Fix critical security checks in the Dynamic

MetadataProvider plugin in Shibboleth Service (bsc#1068689).



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1348=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1348=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):



libshibsp-lite6-2.5.5-9.2

libshibsp-lite6-debuginfo-2.5.5-9.2

libshibsp6-2.5.5-9.2

libshibsp6-debuginfo-2.5.5-9.2

shibboleth-sp-2.5.5-9.2

shibboleth-sp-debuginfo-2.5.5-9.2

shibboleth-sp-debugsource-2.5.5-9.2

shibboleth-sp-devel-2.5.5-9.2



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



libshibsp-lite6-2.5.5-6.3.1

libshibsp-lite6-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

libshibsp6-2.5.5-6.3.1

libshibsp6-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-debugsource-2.5.5-6.3.1

shibboleth-sp-devel-2.5.5-6.3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16852.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068689



