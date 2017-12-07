Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise security, bug fix,
and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3389-01
Product: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3389
Issue date: 2017-12-07
CVE Names: CVE-2017-12195
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update is now available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.4,
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.5, and Red Hat OpenShift Container
Platform 3.6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.4 - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.5 - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.6 - noarch, x86_64
3. Description:
OpenShift Enterprise by Red Hat is the company's cloud computing
Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution designed for on-premise or private
cloud deployments.
This advisory contains the RPM packages for this release. An advisory for
the container images for this release is available at:
https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHBA-2017:3390.
Space precludes documenting all of the bug fixes and enhancements in this
advisory. See the following Release Notes documentation, which will be
updated shortly for this release, for details about these changes:
https://docs.openshift.com/container-platform/3.6/release_notes/ocp_3_6_rel
ease_notes.html
https://docs.openshift.com/container-platform/3.5/release_notes/ocp_3_5_rel
ease_notes.html
https://docs.openshift.com/container-platform/3.4/release_notes/ocp_3_4_rel
ease_notes.html
All OpenShift Container Platform 3 users are advised to upgrade to these
updated packages and images.
Security Fix(es):
* An attacker with knowledge of the given name used to authenticate and
access Elasticsearch can later access it without the token, bypassing
authentication. This attack also requires that the Elasticsearch be
configured with an external route, and the data accessed is limited to the
indices. (CVE-2017-12195)
This issue was discovered by Rich Megginson (Red Hat).
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1399240 - pod age is shown invalid by oc client
1434942 - Symbolic link error for log file of every pod started when docker log
driver is journald
1441089 - oc get/describe could not work when using 3.5 client to login 3.6
server
1457042 - Unable to pull through to registry.access.redhat.com
1458186 - Hawkular metrics rest api responding sporadically
1465532 - Heapster fails to push to Hawkular-Metrics sink starting around 4K
pods in 3.6
1471251 - 3.4.1 White spaces in the cert prevents Origin Metrics from starting
1476026 - Service Catalog issues repeated Deprovision requests against the
broker, despite a 410 response
1479955 - Container ose-sti-builder is marked as deprecated
1481550 - [3.5]'oadm diagnostics NetworkCheck' timeout due to image
'openshift/diagnostics-deployer' pull failed
1489023 - [3.4 Backport] Can not start atomic-openshift-node if the system does
not have a default route
1489024 - [3.5 Backport] Can not start atomic-openshift-node if the system does
not have a default route
1490719 - Enabled ops cluser,log in kibana-ops UI, there is no log entry under
.all index, log entries only could be shown under .operations.* index
1492194 - [3.5] Node affinity alpha feature can cause scheduling failures
across the cluster.
1493213 - Builds fail with "authentication required" after upgrade
1494239 - Fluentd unable to write to Elastic Search when LDAP distinguished
names are used as usernames
1495540 - [3.6] oc adm router --expose-metrics fails by default
1496232 - "Run mount in its own systemd scope" commit breaks 3.4 build
1497042 - Unable to mount dynamically provisioned persistant volumes using
vSphere
1497836 - default fluentd elasticsearch plugin request timeout too short by
default, leads to potential log loss and stalled log flow
1498635 - Openshift allows mounting RWO volumes in multiple nodes
1499176 - [3.4] Deleted in use PVCs can break the scheduler
1499635 - [3.4]Metrics diagrams only could be displayed for openshift-infra
project in web console
1499813 - Fluentd configuration file is not right on non-ops cluster
1500364 - mariadb, postgresql, mysql, and mediawiki APBs should use rhcc images
1500464 - 3.5.1 White spaces in the cert prevents Origin Metrics from starting
1500471 - 3.6.1 White spaces in the cert prevents Origin Metrics from starting
1500513 - The extensions/v1beta1 API is not updated on old successful Jobs
1500644 - [3.5]Metrics diagrams only could be displayed for openshift-infra
project in web console
1501517 - [ocp-3.6] Reduce iptables refreshes
1501948 - [3.5] default fluentd elasticsearch plugin request timeout too short
by default, leads to potential log loss and stalled log flow
1501960 - Remove the use of CPU limits by default
1501986 - CVE-2017-12195 OpenShift Enterprise 3: authentication bypass for
elasticsearch with external routes
1502789 - Pod running but logs say volume not attached
1503265 - Bundled Netty dependencies have incorrect version
1503563 - Logging upgrade from 3.5 to 3.6 fails with "Exception in thread
"main" java.lang.IllegalArgumentException: Unknown Discovery type [kubernetes]"
1505683 - fluentd pods failed to start up,"Unknown filter plugin
'record_modifier' in fluentd pods log
1505898 - [3.6] oadm diagnostics NetworkCheck' timeout due to image
'openshift/diagnostics-deployer' pull failed
1505900 - [3.6] oc adm diagnostics gets stuck in disconnected environment
1506854 - default fluentd elasticsearch plugin request timeout too short by
default, leads to potential log loss and stalled log flow
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.4:
Source:
atomic-openshift-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.src.rpm
cockpit-155-1.el7.src.rpm
openshift-elasticsearch-plugin-2.4.1.11__redhat_1-3.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
atomic-openshift-docker-excluder-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.noarch.rpm
atomic-openshift-excluder-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.noarch.rpm
openshift-elasticsearch-plugin-2.4.1.11__redhat_1-3.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
atomic-openshift-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-redistributable-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.x86_64.rp
m
atomic-openshift-dockerregistry-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-master-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-node-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-pod-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-sdn-ovs-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-tests-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.x86_64.rpm
cockpit-debuginfo-155-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
cockpit-kubernetes-155-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
tuned-profiles-atomic-openshift-node-3.4.1.44.38-1.git.0.d04b8d5.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.5:
Source:
atomic-openshift-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.src.rpm
cockpit-155-1.el7.src.rpm
openshift-elasticsearch-plugin-2.4.4.17__redhat_1-3.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
atomic-openshift-docker-excluder-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.noarch.rpm
atomic-openshift-excluder-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.noarch.rpm
openshift-elasticsearch-plugin-2.4.4.17__redhat_1-3.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
atomic-openshift-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-redistributable-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.x86_64.rp
m
atomic-openshift-dockerregistry-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-master-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-node-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-pod-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-sdn-ovs-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-tests-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.x86_64.rpm
cockpit-debuginfo-155-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
cockpit-kubernetes-155-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
tuned-profiles-atomic-openshift-node-3.5.5.31.47-1.git.0.25d535c.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.6:
Source:
atomic-openshift-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.src.rpm
cockpit-155-1.el7.src.rpm
openshift-elasticsearch-plugin-2.4.4.17__redhat_1-3.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
atomic-openshift-docker-excluder-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.noarch.rpm
atomic-openshift-excluder-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.noarch.rpm
openshift-elasticsearch-plugin-2.4.4.17__redhat_1-3.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
atomic-openshift-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-clients-redistributable-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rp
m
atomic-openshift-cluster-capacity-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-dockerregistry-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-federation-services-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rp
m
atomic-openshift-master-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-node-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-pod-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-sdn-ovs-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-service-catalog-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rpm
atomic-openshift-tests-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rpm
cockpit-debuginfo-155-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
cockpit-kubernetes-155-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
tuned-profiles-atomic-openshift-node-3.6.173.0.63-1.git.0.855ea8b.el7.x86_64.rp
m
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12195
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
