Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Heimdal
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Heimdal
|ID:
|DSA-4055-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 14:41
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17439
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4055-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
December 07, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : heimdal
CVE ID : CVE-2017-17439
Debian Bug : 878144
Michael Eder and Thomas Kittel discovered that Heimdal, an
implementation of Kerberos 5 that aims to be compatible with MIT
Kerberos, did not correctly handle ASN.1 data. This would allow an
unauthenticated remote attacker to cause a denial of service (crash of
the KDC daemon) by sending maliciously crafted packets.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 7.1.0+dfsg-13+deb9u2.
We recommend that you upgrade your heimdal packages.
For the detailed security status of heimdal please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/heimdal
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAloo8VsACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWQsrQgAkOt019q15yl6Ctx1SzWHNT0NfOFybG8WzMp1TZ3JzjsoRUSffymWKceB
mJiuim5J+5se2+bVEMkblsXuNmbqnn1EaTwZ6XjI41J5Kv+/2qvbGsosvGP8JdTB
0cHWgSyNTaV8mwD745AoctIN8BL/5lxO3r7LjC8Mpw+W7l3XjhK6SfGL2QHd65BY
6K2r1hHTypOM3iLSNnWC2nR9/4OK5RU2JBvK9kjP4cRJJzZX7JacR53tO/+bY4eL
5fEzXexh97jNW7M5svJtCsdyoEwauAtkIl6noLGTs+K/a8afw8VU0gDQfTD35d3H
e+rG1WMEv0H1tYQGdIKOGqtWYuNQKQ==
=iHQJ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|