Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Heimdal
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Heimdal
ID: DSA-4055-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian stretch
Datum: Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 14:41
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17439

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : heimdal
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-17439
Debian Bug     : 878144

Michael Eder and Thomas Kittel discovered that Heimdal, an
implementation of Kerberos 5 that aims to be compatible with MIT
Kerberos, did not correctly handle ASN.1 data. This would allow an
unauthenticated remote attacker to cause a denial of service (crash of
the KDC daemon) by sending maliciously crafted packets.

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 7.1.0+dfsg-13+deb9u2.

We recommend that you upgrade your heimdal packages.

For the detailed security status of heimdal please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/heimdal

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
