Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Heimdal

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4055-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

December 07, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : heimdal

CVE ID : CVE-2017-17439

Debian Bug : 878144



Michael Eder and Thomas Kittel discovered that Heimdal, an

implementation of Kerberos 5 that aims to be compatible with MIT

Kerberos, did not correctly handle ASN.1 data. This would allow an

unauthenticated remote attacker to cause a denial of service (crash of

the KDC daemon) by sending maliciously crafted packets.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 7.1.0+dfsg-13+deb9u2.



We recommend that you upgrade your heimdal packages.



For the detailed security status of heimdal please refer to

its security tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/heimdal



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAloo8VsACgkQEL6Jg/PV

nWQsrQgAkOt019q15yl6Ctx1SzWHNT0NfOFybG8WzMp1TZ3JzjsoRUSffymWKceB

mJiuim5J+5se2+bVEMkblsXuNmbqnn1EaTwZ6XjI41J5Kv+/2qvbGsosvGP8JdTB

0cHWgSyNTaV8mwD745AoctIN8BL/5lxO3r7LjC8Mpw+W7l3XjhK6SfGL2QHd65BY

6K2r1hHTypOM3iLSNnWC2nR9/4OK5RU2JBvK9kjP4cRJJzZX7JacR53tO/+bY4eL

5fEzXexh97jNW7M5svJtCsdyoEwauAtkIl6noLGTs+K/a8afw8VU0gDQfTD35d3H

e+rG1WMEv0H1tYQGdIKOGqtWYuNQKQ==

=iHQJ

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

