Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Nova

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4056-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

December 07, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : nova

CVE ID : CVE-2017-16239

Debian Bug : 882009



George Shuklin from servers.com discovered that Nova, a cloud

computing fabric controller, did not correctly enforce its image- or

hosts-filters. This allowed an authenticated user to bypass those

filters by simply rebuilding an instance.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 2:14.0.0-4+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your nova packages.



For the detailed security status of nova please refer to

its security tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/nova



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

