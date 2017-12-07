|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Nova
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4056-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
December 07, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : nova
CVE ID : CVE-2017-16239
Debian Bug : 882009
George Shuklin from servers.com discovered that Nova, a cloud
computing fabric controller, did not correctly enforce its image- or
hosts-filters. This allowed an authenticated user to bypass those
filters by simply rebuilding an instance.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 2:14.0.0-4+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your nova packages.
For the detailed security status of nova please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/nova
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
