Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Nova
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Nova
ID: DSA-4056-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian stretch
Datum: Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 16:31
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16239

Originalnachricht

 
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4056-1
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4056-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/
December 07, 2017
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : nova
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-16239
Debian Bug     : 882009

George Shuklin from servers.com discovered that Nova, a cloud
computing fabric controller, did not correctly enforce its image- or
hosts-filters. This allowed an authenticated user to bypass those
filters by simply rebuilding an instance.

For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 2:14.0.0-4+deb9u1.

We recommend that you upgrade your nova packages.

For the detailed security status of nova please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/nova

