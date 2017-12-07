Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in rsync



Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3506-1

December 07, 2017



rsync vulnerabilities

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10

- Ubuntu 17.04

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in rsync.



Software Description:

- rsync: fast, versatile, remote (and local) file-copying tool



Details:



It was discovered that rsync proceeds with certain file metadata

updates before checking for a filename. An attacker could use this to

bypass access restrictions. (CVE-2017-17433)



It was discovered that rsync does not check for fnamecmp filenames and

also does not apply the sanitize_paths protection mechanism to

pathnames. An attacker could use this to bypass access restrictions.

(CVE-2017-17434)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

rsync 3.1.2-2ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 17.04:

rsync 3.1.2-1ubuntu0.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

rsync 3.1.1-3ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

rsync 3.1.0-2ubuntu0.3



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3506-1

CVE-2017-17433, CVE-2017-17434



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/rsync/3.1.2-2ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/rsync/3.1.2-1ubuntu0.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/rsync/3.1.1-3ubuntu1.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/rsync/3.1.0-2ubuntu0.3



