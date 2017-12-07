Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in rsync
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in rsync
ID: USN-3506-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 17:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17433
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17434

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3506-1
December 07, 2017

rsync vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10
- Ubuntu 17.04
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in rsync.

Software Description:
- rsync: fast, versatile, remote (and local) file-copying tool

Details:

It was discovered that rsync proceeds with certain file metadata
updates before checking for a filename. An attacker could use this to
bypass access restrictions. (CVE-2017-17433)

It was discovered that rsync does not check for fnamecmp filenames and
also does not apply the sanitize_paths protection mechanism to
pathnames. An attacker could use this to bypass access restrictions.
(CVE-2017-17434)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  rsync                           3.1.2-2ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 17.04:
  rsync                           3.1.2-1ubuntu0.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  rsync                           3.1.1-3ubuntu1.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  rsync                           3.1.0-2ubuntu0.3

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3506-1
  CVE-2017-17433, CVE-2017-17434

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/rsync/3.1.2-2ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/rsync/3.1.2-1ubuntu0.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/rsync/3.1.1-3ubuntu1.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/rsync/3.1.0-2ubuntu0.3

