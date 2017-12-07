Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in rsync (Aktualisierung)



Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3506-2

December 07, 2017



rsync vulnerabilities

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in rsync.



Software Description:

- rsync: fast, versatile, remote (and local) file-copying tool



Details:



USN-3506-1 fixed two vulnerabilities in rsync. This update provides

the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.



Original advisory details:



It was discovered that rsync proceeds with certain file metadata

updates before checking for a filename. An attacker could use this to

bypass access restrictions. (CVE-2017-17433)



It was discovered that rsync does not check for fnamecmp filenames and

also does not apply the sanitize_paths protection mechanism to

pathnames. An attacker could use this to bypass access restrictions.

(CVE-2017-17434)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

rsync 3.0.9-1ubuntu1.2



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary

changes.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3506-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3506-1

CVE-2017-17433, CVE-2017-17434



