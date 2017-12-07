|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in rsync (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in rsync (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3506-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
|Datum:
|Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 16:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17434
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17433
|Update von:
|Zwei Probleme in rsync
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3506-2
December 07, 2017
rsync vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in rsync.
Software Description:
- rsync: fast, versatile, remote (and local) file-copying tool
Details:
USN-3506-1 fixed two vulnerabilities in rsync. This update provides
the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.
Original advisory details:
It was discovered that rsync proceeds with certain file metadata
updates before checking for a filename. An attacker could use this to
bypass access restrictions. (CVE-2017-17433)
It was discovered that rsync does not check for fnamecmp filenames and
also does not apply the sanitize_paths protection mechanism to
pathnames. An attacker could use this to bypass access restrictions.
(CVE-2017-17434)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
rsync 3.0.9-1ubuntu1.2
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3506-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3506-1
CVE-2017-17433, CVE-2017-17434
|
|