Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in rsync (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in rsync (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3506-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Datum: Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 16:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17434
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-17433
Update von: Zwei Probleme in rsync

Originalnachricht

 

--===============9070071227768610292==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg="pgp-sha256";
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="=-HccWq4WVWUPyo3Eo0pcM"


--=-HccWq4WVWUPyo3Eo0pcM
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="UTF-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3506-2
December 07, 2017

rsync vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in rsync.

Software Description:
- rsync: fast, versatile, remote (and local) file-copying tool

Details:

USN-3506-1 fixed two vulnerabilities in rsync. This update provides
the corresponding update for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM.

Original advisory details:

 It was discovered that rsync proceeds with certain file metadata
 updates before checking for a filename. An attacker could use this to
 bypass access restrictions. (CVE-2017-17433)

 It was discovered that rsync does not check for fnamecmp filenames and
 also does not apply the sanitize_paths protection mechanism to
 pathnames. An attacker could use this to bypass access restrictions.
 (CVE-2017-17434)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
  rsync                           3.0.9-1ubuntu1.2

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary
changes.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3506-2
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3506-1
  CVE-2017-17433, CVE-2017-17434

--=-HccWq4WVWUPyo3Eo0pcM
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: This is a digitally signed message part
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=8b3c
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--=-HccWq4WVWUPyo3Eo0pcM--



--===============9070071227768610292==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline

LS0gCnVidW50dS1zZWN1cml0eS1hbm5vdW5jZSBtYWlsaW5nIGxpc3QKdWJ1bnR1LXNlY3VyaXR5
LWFubm91bmNlQGxpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20KTW9kaWZ5IHNldHRpbmdzIG9yIHVuc3Vic2NyaWJl
IGF0OiBodHRwczovL2xpc3RzLnVidW50dS5jb20vbWFpbG1hbi9saXN0aW5mby91YnVudHUtc2Vj
dXJpdHktYW5ub3VuY2UK

--===============9070071227768610292==--
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

0
sour­ces.­de­bi­an.org nimmt Be­trieb auf

0
Chro­me 63 ver­bes­sert die Über­sicht

5
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Cros­sO­ver 17.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
»o­penSUSE VorKon 17/19« er­schie­nen

0
An­dro­id 8.1 und An­dro­id Oreo (Go Edi­ti­on) er­schie­nen

2
Sof­tMa­ker Of­fice 2018 für Linux im öf­fent­li­chen Be­ta­test

9
Mo­zil­la und Yahoo Hol­dings­/Oath ver­kla­gen sich ge­gen­sei­tig

19
Pho­to­ma­tix für Linux an­ge­kün­digt

20
Fi­re­fox erbt wei­te­re Funk­tio­nen von Tor-Brow­ser
 
Werbung