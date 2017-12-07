Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5.2

security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3400-01

Product: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3400

Issue date: 2017-12-07

CVE Names: CVE-2017-5645

1. Summary:



An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application

Platform.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Description:



Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform is a platform for Java

applications based on the JBoss Application Server.



This asynchronous patch is a security update for log4j package in Red Hat

JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5.2.0.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that when using remote logging with log4j socket server the

log4j server would deserialize any log event received via TCP or UDP. An

attacker could use this flaw to send a specially crafted log event that,

during deserialization, would execute arbitrary code in the context of the

logger application. (CVE-2017-5645)



3. Solution:



Before applying this update, back up your existing Red Hat JBoss Enterprise

Application Platform installation and deployed applications.



The References section of this erratum contains a download link (you must

log in to download the update).



4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1443635 - CVE-2017-5645 log4j: Socket receiver deserialization vulnerability



5. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5645

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/jbossnetwork/restricted/listSoftware.html?product=appplatform&downloadType=securityPatches&version=5.2.0

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-us/red_hat_jboss_enterprise_application_platform/



6. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

