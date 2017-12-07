|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5.2
security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3399-01
Product: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform
Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3399
Issue date: 2017-12-07
CVE Names: CVE-2017-5645
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application
Platform 5 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 and Red Hat JBoss Enterprise
Application Platform 5 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5 for RHEL 5 Server - noarch
Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5 for RHEL 6 Server - noarch
3. Description:
Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform is a platform for Java
applications based on the JBoss Application Server.
This asynchronous patch is a security update for log4j package in Red Hat
JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5.2.0.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that when using remote logging with log4j socket server the
log4j server would deserialize any log event received via TCP or UDP. An
attacker could use this flaw to send a specially crafted log event that,
during deserialization, would execute arbitrary code in the context of the
logger application. (CVE-2017-5645)
4. Solution:
Before applying this update, back up your existing Red Hat JBoss Enterprise
Application Platform installation and deployed applications.
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1443635 - CVE-2017-5645 log4j: Socket receiver deserialization vulnerability
6. Package List:
Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5 for RHEL 5 Server:
Source:
log4j-1.2.14-19.patch_01.ep5.el5.src.rpm
noarch:
log4j-1.2.14-19.patch_01.ep5.el5.noarch.rpm
Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5 for RHEL 6 Server:
Source:
log4j-1.2.14-19.patch_01.ep5.el6.src.rpm
noarch:
log4j-1.2.14-19.patch_01.ep5.el6.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5645
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-us/red_hat_jboss_enterprise_application_platform/
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
