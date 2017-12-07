Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5.2

security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3399-01

Product: Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3399

Issue date: 2017-12-07

CVE Names: CVE-2017-5645

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update is now available for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application

Platform 5 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 and Red Hat JBoss Enterprise

Application Platform 5 for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5 for RHEL 5 Server - noarch

Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5 for RHEL 6 Server - noarch



3. Description:



Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform is a platform for Java

applications based on the JBoss Application Server.



This asynchronous patch is a security update for log4j package in Red Hat

JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5.2.0.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that when using remote logging with log4j socket server the

log4j server would deserialize any log event received via TCP or UDP. An

attacker could use this flaw to send a specially crafted log event that,

during deserialization, would execute arbitrary code in the context of the

logger application. (CVE-2017-5645)



4. Solution:



Before applying this update, back up your existing Red Hat JBoss Enterprise

Application Platform installation and deployed applications.



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1443635 - CVE-2017-5645 log4j: Socket receiver deserialization vulnerability



6. Package List:



Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5 for RHEL 5 Server:



Source:

log4j-1.2.14-19.patch_01.ep5.el5.src.rpm



noarch:

log4j-1.2.14-19.patch_01.ep5.el5.noarch.rpm



Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5 for RHEL 6 Server:



Source:

log4j-1.2.14-19.patch_01.ep5.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

log4j-1.2.14-19.patch_01.ep5.el6.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5645

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-us/red_hat_jboss_enterprise_application_platform/



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFaKXexXlSAg2UNWIIRAqpLAJ9XCuO5GGuQR2yRuFIS6p9jf0Y68ACeOfw6

P7ZYur9aWSSf34aOLZqu1RY=

=W+DP

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



