Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3233-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
Datum: Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 23:04
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7830
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7828
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7826

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3233-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1068101 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-7826 CVE-2017-7828 CVE-2017-7830
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for MozillaFirefox ESR 52.5 fixes the following issues:

   Security issues fixed:
   - CVE-2017-7826: Memory safety bugs fixed (bsc#1068101).
   - CVE-2017-7828: Use-after-free of PressShell while restyling layout
     (bsc#1068101).
   - CVE-2017-7830: Cross-origin URL information leak through Resource Timing
     API (bsc#1068101).

   Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory (MFSA 2017-25):
   - https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-25/


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-MozillaFirefox-13369=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-MozillaFirefox-13369=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch slessp3-MozillaFirefox-13369=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch sleposp3-MozillaFirefox-13369=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-MozillaFirefox-13369=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-MozillaFirefox-13369=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-devel-52.5.0esr-72.17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-52.5.0esr-72.17.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-52.5.0esr-72.17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-52.5.0esr-72.17.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-52.5.0esr-72.17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):

      MozillaFirefox-52.5.0esr-72.17.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-52.5.0esr-72.17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.5.0esr-72.17.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.5.0esr-72.17.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7826.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7828.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7830.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068101

