|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3233-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 23:04
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7830
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7828
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7826
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3233-1
Rating: important
References: #1068101
Cross-References: CVE-2017-7826 CVE-2017-7828 CVE-2017-7830
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for MozillaFirefox ESR 52.5 fixes the following issues:
Security issues fixed:
- CVE-2017-7826: Memory safety bugs fixed (bsc#1068101).
- CVE-2017-7828: Use-after-free of PressShell while restyling layout
(bsc#1068101).
- CVE-2017-7830: Cross-origin URL information leak through Resource Timing
API (bsc#1068101).
Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory (MFSA 2017-25):
- https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-25/
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-MozillaFirefox-13369=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-MozillaFirefox-13369=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-MozillaFirefox-13369=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-MozillaFirefox-13369=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-MozillaFirefox-13369=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-MozillaFirefox-13369=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-devel-52.5.0esr-72.17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-52.5.0esr-72.17.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-52.5.0esr-72.17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-52.5.0esr-72.17.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-52.5.0esr-72.17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
MozillaFirefox-52.5.0esr-72.17.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-52.5.0esr-72.17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.5.0esr-72.17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.5.0esr-72.17.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7826.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7828.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7830.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068101
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|