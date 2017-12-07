Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

SUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3233-1

Rating: important

References: #1068101

Cross-References: CVE-2017-7826 CVE-2017-7828 CVE-2017-7830



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3

An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for MozillaFirefox ESR 52.5 fixes the following issues:



Security issues fixed:

- CVE-2017-7826: Memory safety bugs fixed (bsc#1068101).

- CVE-2017-7828: Use-after-free of PressShell while restyling layout

(bsc#1068101).

- CVE-2017-7830: Cross-origin URL information leak through Resource Timing

API (bsc#1068101).



Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory (MFSA 2017-25):

- https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/security/advisories/mfsa2017-25/





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-MozillaFirefox-13369=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-MozillaFirefox-13369=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-MozillaFirefox-13369=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-MozillaFirefox-13369=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-MozillaFirefox-13369=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-MozillaFirefox-13369=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-devel-52.5.0esr-72.17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-52.5.0esr-72.17.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-52.5.0esr-72.17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-52.5.0esr-72.17.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-52.5.0esr-72.17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



MozillaFirefox-52.5.0esr-72.17.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-52.5.0esr-72.17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.5.0esr-72.17.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 s390x x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-52.5.0esr-72.17.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7826.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7828.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-7830.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068101



