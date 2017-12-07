Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in OpenSAML
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in OpenSAML
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3234-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
Datum: Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 23:08
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16853

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for opensaml
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3234-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1068685 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-16853
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for opensaml fixes the following issues:

   Security issue fixed:

   - CVE-2017-16853: Fix the DynamicMetadataProvider class to properly
     configure itself with the MetadataFilter plugins, to avoid possible MITM
     attacks (bsc#1068685).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-2011=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-2011=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-2011=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-2011=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-2011=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      libsaml-devel-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      libsaml-devel-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      libsaml8-2.5.5-3.3.1
      libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-bin-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-3.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libsaml8-2.5.5-3.3.1
      libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-bin-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-3.3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libsaml8-2.5.5-3.3.1
      libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-bin-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-3.3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16853.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068685

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

1
sour­ces.­de­bi­an.org nimmt Be­trieb auf

0
Chro­me 63 ver­bes­sert die Über­sicht

5
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Cros­sO­ver 17.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
»o­penSUSE VorKon 17/19« er­schie­nen

0
An­dro­id 8.1 und An­dro­id Oreo (Go Edi­ti­on) er­schie­nen

2
Sof­tMa­ker Of­fice 2018 für Linux im öf­fent­li­chen Be­ta­test

10
Mo­zil­la und Yahoo Hol­dings­/Oath ver­kla­gen sich ge­gen­sei­tig

19
Pho­to­ma­tix für Linux an­ge­kün­digt

20
Fi­re­fox erbt wei­te­re Funk­tio­nen von Tor-Brow­ser
 
Werbung