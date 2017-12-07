|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in OpenSAML
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in OpenSAML
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3234-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
|Datum:
|Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 23:08
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16853
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for opensaml
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3234-1
Rating: important
References: #1068685
Cross-References: CVE-2017-16853
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for opensaml fixes the following issues:
Security issue fixed:
- CVE-2017-16853: Fix the DynamicMetadataProvider class to properly
configure itself with the MetadataFilter plugins, to avoid possible MITM
attacks (bsc#1068685).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-2011=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-2011=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-2011=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-2011=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-2011=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
libsaml-devel-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
libsaml-devel-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
libsaml8-2.5.5-3.3.1
libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-bin-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-3.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libsaml8-2.5.5-3.3.1
libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-bin-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-3.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libsaml8-2.5.5-3.3.1
libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-bin-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-3.3.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16853.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068685
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|