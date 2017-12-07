Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in OpenSAML

SUSE Security Update: Security update for opensaml

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3234-1

Rating: important

References: #1068685

Cross-References: CVE-2017-16853

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for opensaml fixes the following issues:



Security issue fixed:



- CVE-2017-16853: Fix the DynamicMetadataProvider class to properly

configure itself with the MetadataFilter plugins, to avoid possible MITM

attacks (bsc#1068685).





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-2011=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-2011=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-2011=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP3-2017-2011=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-2011=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



libsaml-devel-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



libsaml-devel-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



libsaml8-2.5.5-3.3.1

libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-bin-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-3.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP3 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libsaml8-2.5.5-3.3.1

libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-bin-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-3.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libsaml8-2.5.5-3.3.1

libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-bin-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1

opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-3.3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16853.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068685



