Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3236-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
Datum: Do, 7. Dezember 2017, 23:16
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3236-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1055047 #1056336 #1061075 #1061081 #1061086 
                    #1063123 #1068187 #1068191 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-13672 CVE-2017-15289 CVE-2017-15592
                    CVE-2017-15595 CVE-2017-15597
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has three fixes
   is now available.

Description:

   This update for xen fixes several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - bsc#1068187: Failure to recognize errors in the Populate on Demand (PoD)
     code allowed for DoS (XSA-246)
   - bsc#1068191: Missing p2m error checking in PoD code allowed unprivileged
     guests to retain a writable mapping of freed memory leading to
     information leaks, privilege escalation or DoS (XSA-247).
   - CVE-2017-15289: The mode4and5 write functions allowed local OS guest
     privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write
     access and Qemu process crash) via vectors related to dst calculation
     (bsc#1063123)
   - CVE-2017-15597: A grant copy operation being done on a grant of a dying
     domain allowed a malicious guest administrator to corrupt hypervisor
     memory, allowing for DoS or potentially privilege escalation and
     information leaks (bsc#1061075).
   - CVE-2017-15595: x86 PV guest OS users were able to cause a DoS
     (unbounded recursion, stack consumption, and hypervisor crash) or
     possibly gain privileges via crafted page-table stacking (bsc#1061081).
   - CVE-2017-15592: x86 HVM guest OS users were able to cause a DoS
     (hypervisor crash) or possibly gain privileges because self-linear
     shadow mappings were mishandled for translated guests (bsc#1061086).
   - CVE-2017-13672: The VGA display emulator support allowed local guest OS
     privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and
     QEMU process crash) via vectors involving display update (bsc#1056336)

   This non-security issue was fixed:

   - bsc#1055047: Fixed --initrd-inject option in virt-install


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-2013=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-2013=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-2013=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):

      xen-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-debugsource-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-doc-html-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_20_k3.12.74_60.64.63-22.36.3
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_20_k3.12.74_60.64.63-22.36.3
      xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-libs-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-tools-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      xen-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-debugsource-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-doc-html-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_20_k3.12.74_60.64.63-22.36.3
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_20_k3.12.74_60.64.63-22.36.3
      xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-libs-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-tools-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):

      xen-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-debugsource-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-doc-html-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_20_k3.12.74_60.64.63-22.36.3
      xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_20_k3.12.74_60.64.63-22.36.3
      xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-libs-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-tools-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_20-22.36.3
      xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3


References:

