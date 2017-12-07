Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3236-1

Rating: important

References: #1055047 #1056336 #1061075 #1061081 #1061086

#1063123 #1068187 #1068191

Cross-References: CVE-2017-13672 CVE-2017-15289 CVE-2017-15592

CVE-2017-15595 CVE-2017-15597

Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS

An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has three fixes

Description:



This update for xen fixes several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- bsc#1068187: Failure to recognize errors in the Populate on Demand (PoD)

code allowed for DoS (XSA-246)

- bsc#1068191: Missing p2m error checking in PoD code allowed unprivileged

guests to retain a writable mapping of freed memory leading to

information leaks, privilege escalation or DoS (XSA-247).

- CVE-2017-15289: The mode4and5 write functions allowed local OS guest

privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write

access and Qemu process crash) via vectors related to dst calculation

(bsc#1063123)

- CVE-2017-15597: A grant copy operation being done on a grant of a dying

domain allowed a malicious guest administrator to corrupt hypervisor

memory, allowing for DoS or potentially privilege escalation and

information leaks (bsc#1061075).

- CVE-2017-15595: x86 PV guest OS users were able to cause a DoS

(unbounded recursion, stack consumption, and hypervisor crash) or

possibly gain privileges via crafted page-table stacking (bsc#1061081).

- CVE-2017-15592: x86 HVM guest OS users were able to cause a DoS

(hypervisor crash) or possibly gain privileges because self-linear

shadow mappings were mishandled for translated guests (bsc#1061086).

- CVE-2017-13672: The VGA display emulator support allowed local guest OS

privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and

QEMU process crash) via vectors involving display update (bsc#1056336)



This non-security issue was fixed:



- bsc#1055047: Fixed --initrd-inject option in virt-install





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2017-2013=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SAP-12-SP1-2017-2013=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-2013=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):



xen-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-debugsource-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-doc-html-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_20_k3.12.74_60.64.63-22.36.3

xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_20_k3.12.74_60.64.63-22.36.3

xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-libs-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-tools-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP 12-SP1 (x86_64):



xen-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-debugsource-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-doc-html-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_20_k3.12.74_60.64.63-22.36.3

xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_20_k3.12.74_60.64.63-22.36.3

xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-libs-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-tools-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-tools-domU-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1-LTSS (x86_64):



xen-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-debugsource-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-doc-html-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-kmp-default-4.5.5_20_k3.12.74_60.64.63-22.36.3

xen-kmp-default-debuginfo-4.5.5_20_k3.12.74_60.64.63-22.36.3

xen-libs-32bit-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-libs-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-libs-debuginfo-32bit-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-libs-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-tools-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-tools-debuginfo-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

xen-tools-domU-4.5.5_20-22.36.3

