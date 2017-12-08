|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3507-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 17.10
|Datum:
|Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 05:55
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16535
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15299
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15306
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16643
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12193
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15951
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============5772934341302336936==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="hldjrbqdmbec6g4c"
Content-Disposition: inline
--hldjrbqdmbec6g4c
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3507-1
December 07, 2017
linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.10
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
Details:
Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)
It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)
Fan Wu, Haoran Qiu, and Shixiong Zhao discovered that the associative array
implementation in the Linux kernel sometimes did not properly handle adding
a new entry. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2017-12193)
Eric Biggers discovered that the key management subsystem in the Linux
kernel did not properly restrict adding a key that already exists but is
uninstantiated. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15299)
It was discovered that a null pointer dereference error existed in the
PowerPC KVM implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-15306)
Eric Biggers discovered a race condition in the key management subsystem of
the Linux kernel around keys in a negative state. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15951)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did
not properly validate USB BOS metadata. A physically proximate attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).
(CVE-2017-16535)
Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds read in the GTCO digitizer USB
driver for the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-16643)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.10:
linux-image-4.13.0-1008-raspi2 4.13.0-1008.8
linux-image-4.13.0-19-generic 4.13.0-19.22
linux-image-4.13.0-19-generic-lpae 4.13.0-19.22
linux-image-4.13.0-19-lowlatency 4.13.0-19.22
linux-image-generic 4.13.0.19.20
linux-image-generic-lpae 4.13.0.19.20
linux-image-lowlatency 4.13.0.19.20
linux-image-raspi2 4.13.0.1008.6
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3507-1
CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-12193, CVE-2017-15299, CVE-2017-15306,
CVE-2017-15951, CVE-2017-16535, CVE-2017-16643, CVE-2017-16939
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.13.0-19.22
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.13.0-1008.8
--hldjrbqdmbec6g4c
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=qG7F
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--hldjrbqdmbec6g4c--
--===============5772934341302336936==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
|
|