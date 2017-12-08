Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3507-1

December 07, 2017



linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.10



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in

the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)



It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-

write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative

privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)



Fan Wu, Haoran Qiu, and Shixiong Zhao discovered that the associative array

implementation in the Linux kernel sometimes did not properly handle adding

a new entry. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(system crash). (CVE-2017-12193)



Eric Biggers discovered that the key management subsystem in the Linux

kernel did not properly restrict adding a key that already exists but is

uninstantiated. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15299)



It was discovered that a null pointer dereference error existed in the

PowerPC KVM implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-15306)



Eric Biggers discovered a race condition in the key management subsystem of

the Linux kernel around keys in a negative state. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15951)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did

not properly validate USB BOS metadata. A physically proximate attacker

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).

(CVE-2017-16535)



Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds read in the GTCO digitizer USB

driver for the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-16643)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.10:

linux-image-4.13.0-1008-raspi2 4.13.0-1008.8

linux-image-4.13.0-19-generic 4.13.0-19.22

linux-image-4.13.0-19-generic-lpae 4.13.0-19.22

linux-image-4.13.0-19-lowlatency 4.13.0-19.22

linux-image-generic 4.13.0.19.20

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.13.0.19.20

linux-image-lowlatency 4.13.0.19.20

linux-image-raspi2 4.13.0.1008.6



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3507-1

CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-12193, CVE-2017-15299, CVE-2017-15306,

CVE-2017-15951, CVE-2017-16535, CVE-2017-16643, CVE-2017-16939



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.13.0-19.22

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.13.0-1008.8





