Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3507-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 17.10
Datum: Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 05:55
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16535
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15299
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15306
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16643
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12193
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15951

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3507-1
December 07, 2017

linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.10

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

Details:

Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)

It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)

Fan Wu, Haoran Qiu, and Shixiong Zhao discovered that the associative array
implementation in the Linux kernel sometimes did not properly handle adding
a new entry. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2017-12193)

Eric Biggers discovered that the key management subsystem in the Linux
kernel did not properly restrict adding a key that already exists but is
uninstantiated. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of
service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15299)

It was discovered that a null pointer dereference error existed in the
PowerPC KVM implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use
this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-15306)

Eric Biggers discovered a race condition in the key management subsystem of
the Linux kernel around keys in a negative state. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15951)

Andrey Konovalov discovered that the USB subsystem in the Linux kernel did
not properly validate USB BOS metadata. A physically proximate attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash).
(CVE-2017-16535)

Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds read in the GTCO digitizer USB
driver for the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-16643)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.10:
  linux-image-4.13.0-1008-raspi2  4.13.0-1008.8
  linux-image-4.13.0-19-generic   4.13.0-19.22
  linux-image-4.13.0-19-generic-lpae  4.13.0-19.22
  linux-image-4.13.0-19-lowlatency  4.13.0-19.22
  linux-image-generic             4.13.0.19.20
  linux-image-generic-lpae        4.13.0.19.20
  linux-image-lowlatency          4.13.0.19.20
  linux-image-raspi2              4.13.0.1008.6

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3507-1
  CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-12193, CVE-2017-15299, CVE-2017-15306,
  CVE-2017-15951, CVE-2017-16535, CVE-2017-16643, CVE-2017-16939

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.13.0-19.22
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.13.0-1008.8


