Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



--===============2089697535470200587==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="byspqdmupi2dgatr"

Content-Disposition: inline





--byspqdmupi2dgatr

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3508-1

December 07, 2017



linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 17.04



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2



Details:



Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in

the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)



It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-

write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative

privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)



Yonggang Guo discovered that a race condition existed in the driver

subsystem in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to possibly

gain administrative privileges. (CVE-2017-12146)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 17.04:

linux-image-4.10.0-1023-raspi2 4.10.0-1023.26

linux-image-4.10.0-42-generic 4.10.0-42.46

linux-image-4.10.0-42-generic-lpae 4.10.0-42.46

linux-image-4.10.0-42-lowlatency 4.10.0-42.46

linux-image-generic 4.10.0.42.42

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.10.0.42.42

linux-image-lowlatency 4.10.0.42.42

linux-image-raspi2 4.10.0.1023.24



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3508-1

CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-12146, CVE-2017-16939



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.10.0-42.46

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.10.0-1023.26





--byspqdmupi2dgatr

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAABCgAGBQJaKdv6AAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0+00P/i5P9B3WxSYre1JOzSaiV/mA

MPACS8+iBkwzUOM5t2YyTSNXIdb6U6T8rHeXkw7YMYot2IaGV3xYy8iQ+ydFkq7A

WGU0x77hgRdN63Yo0Zjha+farOLc6wQWJuHRvBcwEQS/KX1veJW1Vc6WkwKCGLm6

VmPbAAf3OWXs3bgQU6gT7bp/sWZkUPjtcJTX4Gyqpjy5+xoqoIXnUF6XtYZkUmPW

kZU4myHRD5VINyZpFXSyrFShO+48A+tXongvtUCQ83tH11UwxGCf6IG1ntO3/0ci

dTRSep/2LalQPQitQtnyrkn8Uiisw45pWil9e8RXm4biJBpfQP8XOR/RIr1EyiQA

7Gs2hMZNo5Mzyi0Af8B/byYmI6EM6eZ9rpVecMvtAJWSnY2GxSi15/b2ysNzJ0wX

xFWPOZvmHxCKGWJVQBTiWE6d+PB67pOmxbcjtpSPUnHG+x0aEWJ6oO2N3fEFpHYt

K5881SHjC+ZQal1ELFylY/RFX9fNoYemtTSMMYjCDZExB/YGvp5+AWSQ5Zy7Ey5H

2F1NzCO2+yUav5dM3YwntyPhkMCUkDmfaMlh5T1Kxp4PF1FV71+wwPdRCYiTIGCZ

4QcDNhGcRc6vcO43Q97uqk7MCvLs+gWxsFjtiLyxJNFRd4gDY0Te8AT/IdSTi/1V

HuK3hbBInPln68+QMF/p

=efxv

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--byspqdmupi2dgatr--





--===============2089697535470200587==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

