Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3508-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 17.04
Datum: Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 05:59
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12146
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3508-1
December 07, 2017

linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 17.04

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

Details:

Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)

It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)

Yonggang Guo discovered that a race condition existed in the driver
subsystem in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to possibly
gain administrative privileges. (CVE-2017-12146)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 17.04:
  linux-image-4.10.0-1023-raspi2  4.10.0-1023.26
  linux-image-4.10.0-42-generic   4.10.0-42.46
  linux-image-4.10.0-42-generic-lpae  4.10.0-42.46
  linux-image-4.10.0-42-lowlatency  4.10.0-42.46
  linux-image-generic             4.10.0.42.42
  linux-image-generic-lpae        4.10.0.42.42
  linux-image-lowlatency          4.10.0.42.42
  linux-image-raspi2              4.10.0.1023.24

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3508-1
  CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-12146, CVE-2017-16939

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.10.0-42.46
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.10.0-1023.26


