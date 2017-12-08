|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3508-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 17.04
|Datum:
|Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 05:59
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12146
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============2089697535470200587==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="byspqdmupi2dgatr"
Content-Disposition: inline
--byspqdmupi2dgatr
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3508-1
December 07, 2017
linux, linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 17.04
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
Details:
Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)
It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)
Yonggang Guo discovered that a race condition existed in the driver
subsystem in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to possibly
gain administrative privileges. (CVE-2017-12146)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 17.04:
linux-image-4.10.0-1023-raspi2 4.10.0-1023.26
linux-image-4.10.0-42-generic 4.10.0-42.46
linux-image-4.10.0-42-generic-lpae 4.10.0-42.46
linux-image-4.10.0-42-lowlatency 4.10.0-42.46
linux-image-generic 4.10.0.42.42
linux-image-generic-lpae 4.10.0.42.42
linux-image-lowlatency 4.10.0.42.42
linux-image-raspi2 4.10.0.1023.24
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3508-1
CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-12146, CVE-2017-16939
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.10.0-42.46
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.10.0-1023.26
--byspqdmupi2dgatr
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=efxv
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--byspqdmupi2dgatr--
--===============2089697535470200587==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
|
|