Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



--===============0206676379723435680==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="ixmmijpxfejaosm6"

Content-Disposition: inline





--ixmmijpxfejaosm6

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3509-1

December 07, 2017



linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel

- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems

- linux-kvm: Linux kernel for cloud environments

- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon processors



Details:



Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in

the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)



It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-

write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative

privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)



Fan Wu, Haoran Qiu, and Shixiong Zhao discovered that the associative array

implementation in the Linux kernel sometimes did not properly handle adding

a new entry. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(system crash). (CVE-2017-12193)



Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds read in the GTCO digitizer USB

driver for the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-16643)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-1012-kvm 4.4.0-1012.17

linux-image-4.4.0-103-generic 4.4.0-103.126

linux-image-4.4.0-103-generic-lpae 4.4.0-103.126

linux-image-4.4.0-103-lowlatency 4.4.0-103.126

linux-image-4.4.0-103-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-103.126

linux-image-4.4.0-103-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-103.126

linux-image-4.4.0-103-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-103.126

linux-image-4.4.0-103-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-103.126

linux-image-4.4.0-1043-aws 4.4.0-1043.52

linux-image-4.4.0-1079-raspi2 4.4.0-1079.87

linux-image-4.4.0-1081-snapdragon 4.4.0-1081.86

linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1043.45

linux-image-generic 4.4.0.103.108

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.103.108

linux-image-kvm 4.4.0.1012.12

linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.103.108

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.103.108

linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.103.108

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0.103.108

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.103.108

linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1079.79

linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1081.73



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-1

CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-12193, CVE-2017-16643, CVE-2017-16939



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-103.126

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1043.52

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-kvm/4.4.0-1012.17

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1079.87

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1081.86





--ixmmijpxfejaosm6

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIcBAABCgAGBQJaKdwnAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0Q6EP/ja4fPDelMLTXzsgOAkD3uXi

70Btj2/5WZwhK3VOih1LdQVkFVz8OfRGyzC7JB2lJC5ioKlshtXXAMkfe24cZfZU

iaSAOWNY+ryxbs7M9zzRMnE7X2rCikeHlwCfHWWCN3NWcg52WdREzm4Rr7+2IGlo

XJOe0AO6KrTc5PRgI4DV8rgZBibQXCIMF0fUUWCoRbFUwRJqwW4qn53ENGYRYIY3

PZ9ZuNI5UhGMoeizJuz/ablOtGEWkWUIVzD374iui26CgfHkqjGRm6lpKTf+fosh

fx8qMqfQLF1pmaIQ/sm0XIHLQ4vkPX6H+ztQNizO6LVNXIi5VFUdXA33lyLujDSJ

7iQtqm3OHQrTZYaJg+RJuLGjRQadmTQFEFkOCflgdsiCiHds/CxPZffm6v6Cp/U2

Iq9/OlUSA/SJDIpIxCccuE3j4cobS2i+noAEjKZwA1IwMIwlMuS0T358YwUjQPun

2lx4aOoZv66bHG5MOJsTGbCYFVSuNfWmXtDIXQMxtnnUBCwgtUl0lm1bEZ4WTg4K

tjRhGalGBAt04SqC89lbkwXjaswMLBqGR6JxsAe5CUdX/nHIotDAqdVDM9KcJ5OM

JrbybsDylHPWYfMZO7+OlQIsBuyRFKYOgk8KwLMRA7MJDhlafSJ5SBp4asBOuCmf

yNNffZwC5Gkj0CY9sX4A

=XL4C

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--ixmmijpxfejaosm6--





--===============0206676379723435680==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

