|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3510-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 06:08
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3510-1
December 08, 2017
linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)
It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-137-generic 3.13.0-137.186
linux-image-3.13.0-137-generic-lpae 3.13.0-137.186
linux-image-3.13.0-137-lowlatency 3.13.0-137.186
linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-137.186
linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-137.186
linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-137.186
linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-137.186
linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-137.186
linux-image-generic 3.13.0.137.146
linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.137.146
linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.137.146
linux-image-powerpc-e500 3.13.0.137.146
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.137.146
linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.137.146
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.137.146
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.137.146
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3510-1
CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-16939
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-137.186
|
|