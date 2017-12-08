Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux



Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3510-1

December 08, 2017



linux vulnerabilities

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in

the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)



It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-

write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative

privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-137-generic 3.13.0-137.186

linux-image-3.13.0-137-generic-lpae 3.13.0-137.186

linux-image-3.13.0-137-lowlatency 3.13.0-137.186

linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-137.186

linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-137.186

linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-137.186

linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-137.186

linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-137.186

linux-image-generic 3.13.0.137.146

linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.137.146

linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.137.146

linux-image-powerpc-e500 3.13.0.137.146

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.137.146

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.137.146

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.137.146

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.137.146



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3510-1

CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-16939



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-137.186





