Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: USN-3510-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 06:08
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3510-1
December 08, 2017

linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)

It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.13.0-137-generic  3.13.0-137.186
  linux-image-3.13.0-137-generic-lpae  3.13.0-137.186
  linux-image-3.13.0-137-lowlatency  3.13.0-137.186
  linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc-e500  3.13.0-137.186
  linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc-e500mc  3.13.0-137.186
  linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc-smp  3.13.0-137.186
  linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc64-emb  3.13.0-137.186
  linux-image-3.13.0-137-powerpc64-smp  3.13.0-137.186
  linux-image-generic             3.13.0.137.146
  linux-image-generic-lpae        3.13.0.137.146
  linux-image-lowlatency          3.13.0.137.146
  linux-image-powerpc-e500        3.13.0.137.146
  linux-image-powerpc-e500mc      3.13.0.137.146
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.13.0.137.146
  linux-image-powerpc64-emb       3.13.0.137.146
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.13.0.137.146

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3510-1
  CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-16939

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-137.186


