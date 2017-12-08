Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3509-2

December 07, 2017



linux-lts-xenial, linux-aws vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems

- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty



Details:



USN-3509-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu

14.04 LTS.



Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in

the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)



It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-

write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative

privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)



Fan Wu, Haoran Qiu, and Shixiong Zhao discovered that the associative array

implementation in the Linux kernel sometimes did not properly handle adding

a new entry. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(system crash). (CVE-2017-12193)



Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds read in the GTCO digitizer USB

driver for the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker could use this

to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary

code. (CVE-2017-16643)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-1005-aws 4.4.0-1005.5

linux-image-4.4.0-103-generic 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-103-generic-lpae 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-103-lowlatency 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-103-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-103-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-103-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1

linux-image-4.4.0-103-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1

linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1005.5

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86

linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86

linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86

linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86

linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86

linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-1

CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-12193, CVE-2017-16643, CVE-2017-16939



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1005.5

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1





