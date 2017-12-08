|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3509-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 06:12
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12193
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16643
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============4815399625958654399==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="d3dpbm2e6jvaq3vi"
Content-Disposition: inline
--d3dpbm2e6jvaq3vi
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3509-2
December 07, 2017
linux-lts-xenial, linux-aws vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-aws: Linux kernel for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems
- linux-lts-xenial: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Xenial for Trusty
Details:
USN-3509-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 16.04
LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux
Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS for Ubuntu
14.04 LTS.
Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)
It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)
Fan Wu, Haoran Qiu, and Shixiong Zhao discovered that the associative array
implementation in the Linux kernel sometimes did not properly handle adding
a new entry. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2017-12193)
Andrey Konovalov discovered an out-of-bounds read in the GTCO digitizer USB
driver for the Linux kernel. A physically proximate attacker could use this
to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary
code. (CVE-2017-16643)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1005-aws 4.4.0-1005.5
linux-image-4.4.0-103-generic 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-103-generic-lpae 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-103-lowlatency 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-103-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-103-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-103-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1
linux-image-4.4.0-103-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1
linux-image-aws 4.4.0.1005.5
linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86
linux-image-generic-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86
linux-image-lowlatency-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86
linux-image-powerpc-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86
linux-image-powerpc64-emb-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86
linux-image-powerpc64-smp-lts-xenial 4.4.0.103.86
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3509-1
CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-12193, CVE-2017-16643, CVE-2017-16939
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-aws/4.4.0-1005.5
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-xenial/4.4.0-103.126~14.04.1
--d3dpbm2e6jvaq3vi
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=lyaG
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--d3dpbm2e6jvaq3vi--
--===============4815399625958654399==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
|
|