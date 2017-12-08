Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3510-2

December 08, 2017



linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise

ESM



Details:



USN-3510-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu

12.04 ESM.



Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in

the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)



It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-

write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative

privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:

linux-image-3.13.0-137-generic 3.13.0-137.186~precise1

linux-image-3.13.0-137-generic-lpae 3.13.0-137.186~precise1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.137.127

linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.137.127



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3510-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3510-1

CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-16939





