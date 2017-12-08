|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
ID:
|USN-3510-2
Distribution:
|Ubuntu
Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Datum:
|Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 06:18
Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
Update von:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3510-2
December 08, 2017
linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 ESM
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise
ESM
Details:
USN-3510-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04
LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux
Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu
12.04 ESM.
Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)
It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 ESM:
linux-image-3.13.0-137-generic 3.13.0-137.186~precise1
linux-image-3.13.0-137-generic-lpae 3.13.0-137.186~precise1
linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.137.127
linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.137.127
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3510-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3510-1
CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-16939
|
|