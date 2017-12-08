Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3511-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 06:25
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3511-1
December 08, 2017

linux-azure vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.

Software Description:
- linux-azure: Linux kernel for Microsoft Azure Cloud systems

Details:

Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)

It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  linux-image-4.11.0-1016-azure   4.11.0-1016.16
  linux-image-azure               4.11.0.1016.16

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3511-1
  CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-16939

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-azure/4.11.0-1016.16


