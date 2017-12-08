|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3508-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 06:32
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12146
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3508-2
December 07, 2017
linux-hwe vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-hwe: Linux hardware enablement (HWE) kernel
Details:
USN-3508-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 17.04.
This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux Hardware
Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 17.04 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.
Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in
the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could
use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute
arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)
It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-
write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a
denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative
privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)
Yonggang Guo discovered that a race condition existed in the driver
subsystem in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to possibly
gain administrative privileges. (CVE-2017-12146)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.10.0-42-generic 4.10.0-42.46~16.04.1
linux-image-4.10.0-42-generic-lpae 4.10.0-42.46~16.04.1
linux-image-4.10.0-42-lowlatency 4.10.0-42.46~16.04.1
linux-image-generic-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.42.44
linux-image-generic-lpae-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.42.44
linux-image-lowlatency-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.42.44
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3508-2
https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3508-1
CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-12146, CVE-2017-16939
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-hwe/4.10.0-42.46~16.04.1
