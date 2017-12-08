Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3508-2

December 07, 2017



linux-hwe vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-hwe: Linux hardware enablement (HWE) kernel



Details:



USN-3508-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 17.04.

This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux Hardware

Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 17.04 for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.



Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in

the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)



It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-

write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative

privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)



Yonggang Guo discovered that a race condition existed in the driver

subsystem in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to possibly

gain administrative privileges. (CVE-2017-12146)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.10.0-42-generic 4.10.0-42.46~16.04.1

linux-image-4.10.0-42-generic-lpae 4.10.0-42.46~16.04.1

linux-image-4.10.0-42-lowlatency 4.10.0-42.46~16.04.1

linux-image-generic-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.42.44

linux-image-generic-lpae-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.42.44

linux-image-lowlatency-hwe-16.04 4.10.0.42.44



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3508-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3508-1

CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-12146, CVE-2017-16939



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-hwe/4.10.0-42.46~16.04.1





--

