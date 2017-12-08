Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: rh-postgresql95-postgresql security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:3404-01

Product: Red Hat Software Collections

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:3404

Issue date: 2017-12-08

CVE Names: CVE-2017-12172 CVE-2017-15097

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for rh-postgresql95-postgresql is now available for Red Hat

Software Collections.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.4) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) -

x86_64

Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) -

x86_64



3. Description:



PostgreSQL is an advanced object-relational database management system

(DBMS).



Security Fix(es):



* Privilege escalation flaws were found in the initialization scripts of

PostgreSQL. An attacker with access to the postgres user account could use

these flaws to obtain root access on the server machine. (CVE-2017-12172,

CVE-2017-15097)



Note: This patch drops the script privileges from root to the postgres

user. Therefore, we dropped the --new-systemd-unit option for security

reasons. Please use the root-only script postgresql-new-systemd-unit.



Red Hat would like to thank the PostgreSQL project for reporting

CVE-2017-12172. The CVE-2017-15097 issue was discovered by Pedro Barbosa

(Red Hat) and the PostgreSQL project. Upstream acknowledges Antoine Scemama

(Brainloop) as the original reporter of these issues.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



If the postgresql service is running, it will be automatically restarted

after installing this update.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1498394 - CVE-2017-12172 postgresql: Start scripts permit database

administrator to modify root-owned files

1508985 - CVE-2017-15097 postgresql: Start scripts permit database

administrator to modify root-owned files



6. Package List:



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 6.7):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el6.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-4.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.3):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server EUS (v. 7.4):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-contrib-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-debuginfo-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-devel-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-docs-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-libs-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plperl-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-plpython-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-pltcl-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-server-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-static-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm

rh-postgresql95-postgresql-test-9.5.9-4.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12172

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15097

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFaKf/hXlSAg2UNWIIRAh90AJ9nEV4kCfyOBT4OhCdqBbpuo6SffACfcEDx

NhGSEd5Pmmky/0gPYFHRnl0=

=PH3g

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--

RHSA-announce mailing list

RHSA-announce@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/rhsa-announce

