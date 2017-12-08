Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3507-2

December 08, 2017



linux-gcp vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the Linux kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-gcp: Linux kernel for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) systems



Details:



Mohamed Ghannam discovered that a use-after-free vulnerability existed in

the Netlink subsystem (XFRM) in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-16939)



It was discovered that the Linux kernel did not properly handle copy-on-

write of transparent huge pages. A local attacker could use this to cause a

denial of service (application crashes) or possibly gain administrative

privileges. (CVE-2017-1000405)



Fan Wu, Haoran Qiu, and Shixiong Zhao discovered that the associative array

implementation in the Linux kernel sometimes did not properly handle adding

a new entry. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(system crash). (CVE-2017-12193)



Eric Biggers discovered that the key management subsystem in the Linux

kernel did not properly restrict adding a key that already exists but is

uninstantiated. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of

service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15299)



It was discovered that a null pointer dereference error existed in the

PowerPC KVM implementation in the Linux kernel. A local attacker could use

this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2017-15306)



Eric Biggers discovered a race condition in the key management subsystem of

the Linux kernel around keys in a negative state. A local attacker could

use this to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute

arbitrary code. (CVE-2017-15951)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.13.0-1002-gcp 4.13.0-1002.5

linux-image-gcp 4.13.0.1002.4

linux-image-gke 4.13.0.1002.4



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3507-2

https://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3507-1

CVE-2017-1000405, CVE-2017-12193, CVE-2017-15299, CVE-2017-15306,

CVE-2017-15951, CVE-2017-16939



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-gcp/4.13.0-1002.5





