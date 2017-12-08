Sicherheit: Verwendung schwacher Verschlüsselung in Erlang

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4057-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

December 08, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : erlang

CVE ID : CVE-2017-1000385



It was discovered that the TLS server in Erlang is vulnerable to an

adaptive chosen ciphertext attack against RSA keys.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed

in version 1:17.3-dfsg-4+deb8u2.



For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in

version 1:19.2.1+dfsg-2+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your erlang packages.



For the detailed security status of erlang please refer to

its security tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/erlang



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

