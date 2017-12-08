|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Verwendung schwacher Verschlüsselung in Erlang
|Name:
|Verwendung schwacher Verschlüsselung in Erlang
|ID:
|DSA-4057-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 08:56
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000385
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4057-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
December 08, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : erlang
CVE ID : CVE-2017-1000385
It was discovered that the TLS server in Erlang is vulnerable to an
adaptive chosen ciphertext attack against RSA keys.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed
in version 1:17.3-dfsg-4+deb8u2.
For the stable distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed in
version 1:19.2.1+dfsg-2+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your erlang packages.
For the detailed security status of erlang please refer to
its security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/erlang
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=RfhS
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|