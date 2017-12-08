Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen ______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3239-1 Rating: important References: #1055047 #1056336 #1061075 #1061081 #1061086 #1063123 #1068187 #1068191 Cross-References: CVE-2017-13672 CVE-2017-15289 CVE-2017-15592 CVE-2017-15595 CVE-2017-15597 Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has three fixes is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- bsc#1068187: Failure to recognize errors in the Populate on Demand (PoD) code allowed for DoS (XSA-246) - bsc#1068191: Missing p2m error checking in PoD code allowed unprivileged guests to retain a writable mapping of freed memory leading to information leaks, privilege escalation or DoS (XSA-247). - CVE-2017-15289: The mode4and5 write functions allowed local OS guest privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write access and Qemu process crash) via vectors related to dst calculation (bsc#1063123) - CVE-2017-15597: A grant copy operation being done on a grant of a dying domain allowed a malicious guest administrator to corrupt hypervisor memory, allowing for DoS or potentially privilege escalation and information leaks (bsc#1061075). - CVE-2017-15595: x86 PV guest OS users were able to cause a DoS (unbounded recursion, stack consumption, and hypervisor crash) or possibly gain privileges via crafted page-table stacking (bsc#1061081). - CVE-2017-15592: x86 HVM guest OS users were able to cause a DoS (hypervisor crash) or possibly gain privileges because self-linear shadow mappings were mishandled for translated guests (bsc#1061086). - CVE-2017-13672: The VGA display emulator support allowed local guest OS privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving display update (bsc#1056336)
This non-security issue was fixed:
- bsc#1055047: Fixed --initrd-inject option in virt-install
