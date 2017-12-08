Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in OpenSAML
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16853

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for opensaml
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:3241-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1068685 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-16853
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for opensaml fixes the following issues:

   Security issue fixed:

   - CVE-2017-16853: Fix the DynamicMetadataProvider class to properly
     configure itself with the MetadataFilter plugins, to avoid possible MITM
     attacks (bsc#1068685).

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1350=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1350=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):

      libsaml-devel-2.5.5-6.1
      libsaml8-2.5.5-6.1
      libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.1
      opensaml-bin-2.5.5-6.1
      opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.1
      opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-6.1
      opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-6.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      libsaml-devel-2.5.5-3.3.1
      libsaml8-2.5.5-3.3.1
      libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-bin-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1
      opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-3.3.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16853.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068685

