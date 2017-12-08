|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in OpenSAML
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in OpenSAML
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2017:3241-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
|Datum:
|Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 17:08
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16853
Originalnachricht
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for opensaml
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3241-1
Rating: important
References: #1068685
Cross-References: CVE-2017-16853
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.3
openSUSE Leap 42.2
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for opensaml fixes the following issues:
Security issue fixed:
- CVE-2017-16853: Fix the DynamicMetadataProvider class to properly
configure itself with the MetadataFilter plugins, to avoid possible MITM
attacks (bsc#1068685).
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1350=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1350=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):
libsaml-devel-2.5.5-6.1
libsaml8-2.5.5-6.1
libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.1
opensaml-bin-2.5.5-6.1
opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-6.1
opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-6.1
opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-6.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):
libsaml-devel-2.5.5-3.3.1
libsaml8-2.5.5-3.3.1
libsaml8-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-bin-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-bin-debuginfo-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-debugsource-2.5.5-3.3.1
opensaml-schemas-2.5.5-3.3.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16853.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068685
