Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3242-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 19:27
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15289
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15597
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15592
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15595
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13672
Originalnachricht
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3242-1
Rating: important
References: #1055047 #1056336 #1061075 #1061081 #1061086
#1063123 #1068187 #1068191
Cross-References: CVE-2017-13672 CVE-2017-15289 CVE-2017-15592
CVE-2017-15595 CVE-2017-15597
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 5 vulnerabilities and has three fixes
is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- bsc#1068187: Failure to recognize errors in the Populate on Demand (PoD)
code allowed for DoS (XSA-246)
- bsc#1068191: Missing p2m error checking in PoD code allowed unprivileged
guests to retain a writable mapping of freed memory leading to
information leaks, privilege escalation or DoS (XSA-247).
- CVE-2017-15289: The mode4and5 write functions allowed local OS guest
privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds write
access and Qemu process crash) via vectors related to dst calculation
(bsc#1063123)
- CVE-2017-15597: A grant copy operation being done on a grant of a dying
domain allowed a malicious guest administrator to corrupt hypervisor
memory, allowing for DoS or potentially privilege escalation and
information leaks (bsc#1061075).
- CVE-2017-15595: x86 PV guest OS users were able to cause a DoS
(unbounded recursion, stack consumption, and hypervisor crash) or
possibly gain privileges via crafted page-table stacking (bsc#1061081).
- CVE-2017-15592: x86 HVM guest OS users were able to cause a DoS
(hypervisor crash) or possibly gain privileges because self-linear
shadow mappings were mishandled for translated guests (bsc#1061086).
- CVE-2017-13672: The VGA display emulator support allowed local guest OS
privileged users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and
QEMU process crash) via vectors involving display update (bsc#1056336)
This non-security issue was fixed:
- bsc#1055047: Fixed --initrd-inject option in virt-install
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-xen-13372=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-xen-13372=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-xen-13372=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
xen-devel-4.4.4_26-61.17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
xen-kmp-default-4.4.4_26_3.0.101_108.13-61.17.1
xen-libs-4.4.4_26-61.17.1
xen-tools-domU-4.4.4_26-61.17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (x86_64):
xen-4.4.4_26-61.17.1
xen-doc-html-4.4.4_26-61.17.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.4.4_26-61.17.1
xen-tools-4.4.4_26-61.17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586):
xen-kmp-pae-4.4.4_26_3.0.101_108.13-61.17.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 x86_64):
xen-debuginfo-4.4.4_26-61.17.1
xen-debugsource-4.4.4_26-61.17.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-13672.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15289.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15592.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15595.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15597.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1055047
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1056336
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1061075
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1061081
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1061086
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1063123
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068187
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1068191
--
