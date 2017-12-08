Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3244-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2, SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.3
Datum: Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 15:45
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15418
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15427
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15422
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15420
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15416
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15417
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15424
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15423
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15419
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15410
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15411
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15409
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15412
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15408
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15413
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15415
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15425
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15426

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:3244-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1071691 
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-15408 CVE-2017-15409 CVE-2017-15410
                    CVE-2017-15411 CVE-2017-15412 CVE-2017-15413
                    CVE-2017-15415 CVE-2017-15416 CVE-2017-15417
                    CVE-2017-15418 CVE-2017-15419 CVE-2017-15420
                    CVE-2017-15422 CVE-2017-15423 CVE-2017-15424
                    CVE-2017-15425 CVE-2017-15426 CVE-2017-15427
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.3
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 18 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update to Chromium 63.0.3239.84 fixes the following security issues:

   - CVE-2017-15408: Heap buffer overflow in PDFium
   - CVE-2017-15409: Out of bounds write in Skia
   - CVE-2017-15410: Use after free in PDFium
   - CVE-2017-15411: Use after free in PDFium
   - CVE-2017-15412: Use after free in libXML
   - CVE-2017-15413: Type confusion in WebAssembly
   - CVE-2017-15415: Pointer information disclosure in IPC call
   - CVE-2017-15416: Out of bounds read in Blink
   - CVE-2017-15417: Cross origin information disclosure in Skia
   - CVE-2017-15418: Use of uninitialized value in Skia
   - CVE-2017-15419: Cross origin leak of redirect URL in Blink
   - CVE-2017-15420: URL spoofing in Omnibox
   - CVE-2017-15422: Integer overflow in ICU
   - CVE-2017-15423: Issue with SPAKE implementation in BoringSSL
   - CVE-2017-15424: URL Spoof in Omnibox
   - CVE-2017-15425: URL Spoof in Omnibox
   - CVE-2017-15426: URL Spoof in Omnibox
   - CVE-2017-15427: Insufficient blocking of JavaScript in Omnibox


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1349=1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1349=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.3 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-63.0.3239.84-127.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-63.0.3239.84-127.1
      chromium-63.0.3239.84-127.1
      chromium-debuginfo-63.0.3239.84-127.1
      chromium-debugsource-63.0.3239.84-127.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-63.0.3239.84-104.41.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-63.0.3239.84-104.41.1
      chromium-63.0.3239.84-104.41.1
      chromium-debuginfo-63.0.3239.84-104.41.1
      chromium-debugsource-63.0.3239.84-104.41.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15408.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15409.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15410.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15411.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15412.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15413.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15415.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15416.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15417.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15418.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15419.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15420.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15422.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15423.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15424.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15425.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15426.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15427.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071691

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

3
FSFE legt Jah­res­be­richt 2017 vor

3
Pa­ra­gon stellt »Li­nux File Sys­tems for Win­dow­s« vor

5
Ge­gen­wart und Zu­kunft von Le­t's En­crypt

20
Qt 5.10 und Qt Crea­tor 4.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
sour­ces.­de­bi­an.org nimmt Be­trieb auf

0
Chro­me 63 ver­bes­sert die Über­sicht

5
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Cros­sO­ver 17.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
»o­penSUSE VorKon 17/19« er­schie­nen

0
An­dro­id 8.1 und An­dro­id Oreo (Go Edi­ti­on) er­schie­nen
 
Werbung