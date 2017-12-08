Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

An update that fixes 18 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update to Chromium 63.0.3239.84 fixes the following security issues:
- CVE-2017-15408: Heap buffer overflow in PDFium - CVE-2017-15409: Out of bounds write in Skia - CVE-2017-15410: Use after free in PDFium - CVE-2017-15411: Use after free in PDFium - CVE-2017-15412: Use after free in libXML - CVE-2017-15413: Type confusion in WebAssembly - CVE-2017-15415: Pointer information disclosure in IPC call - CVE-2017-15416: Out of bounds read in Blink - CVE-2017-15417: Cross origin information disclosure in Skia - CVE-2017-15418: Use of uninitialized value in Skia - CVE-2017-15419: Cross origin leak of redirect URL in Blink - CVE-2017-15420: URL spoofing in Omnibox - CVE-2017-15422: Integer overflow in ICU - CVE-2017-15423: Issue with SPAKE implementation in BoringSSL - CVE-2017-15424: URL Spoof in Omnibox - CVE-2017-15425: URL Spoof in Omnibox - CVE-2017-15426: URL Spoof in Omnibox - CVE-2017-15427: Insufficient blocking of JavaScript in Omnibox
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.3:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1349=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1349=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".