Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3245-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12
Datum: Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 15:38
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:3245-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1064066 #1064298 #1065405 #1066851 #1071691 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2017-15386 CVE-2017-15387 CVE-2017-15388
                    CVE-2017-15389 CVE-2017-15390 CVE-2017-15391
                    CVE-2017-15392 CVE-2017-15393 CVE-2017-15394
                    CVE-2017-15395 CVE-2017-15396 CVE-2017-15398
                    CVE-2017-15399 CVE-2017-15408 CVE-2017-15409
                    CVE-2017-15410 CVE-2017-15411 CVE-2017-15412
                    CVE-2017-15413 CVE-2017-15415 CVE-2017-15416
                    CVE-2017-15417 CVE-2017-15418 CVE-2017-15419
                    CVE-2017-15420 CVE-2017-15422 CVE-2017-15423
                    CVE-2017-15424 CVE-2017-15425 CVE-2017-15426
                    CVE-2017-15427 CVE-2017-5124 CVE-2017-5125
                    CVE-2017-5126 CVE-2017-5127 CVE-2017-5128
                    CVE-2017-5129 CVE-2017-5130 CVE-2017-5131
                    CVE-2017-5132 CVE-2017-5133
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 41 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update to Chromium 63.0.3239.84 fixes the following security issues:

   - CVE-2017-5124: UXSS with MHTML
   - CVE-2017-5125: Heap overflow in Skia
   - CVE-2017-5126: Use after free in PDFium
   - CVE-2017-5127: Use after free in PDFium
   - CVE-2017-5128: Heap overflow in WebGL
   - CVE-2017-5129: Use after free in WebAudio
   - CVE-2017-5132: Incorrect stack manipulation in WebAssembly.
   - CVE-2017-5130: Heap overflow in libxml2
   - CVE-2017-5131: Out of bounds write in Skia
   - CVE-2017-5133: Out of bounds write in Skia
   - CVE-2017-15386: UI spoofing in Blink
   - CVE-2017-15387: Content security bypass
   - CVE-2017-15388: Out of bounds read in Skia
   - CVE-2017-15389: URL spoofing in OmniBox
   - CVE-2017-15390: URL spoofing in OmniBox
   - CVE-2017-15391: Extension limitation bypass in Extensions.
   - CVE-2017-15392: Incorrect registry key handling in PlatformIntegration
   - CVE-2017-15393: Referrer leak in Devtools
   - CVE-2017-15394: URL spoofing in extensions UI
   - CVE-2017-15395: Null pointer dereference in ImageCapture
   - CVE-2017-15396: Stack overflow in V8
   - CVE-2017-15398: Stack buffer overflow in QUIC
   - CVE-2017-15399: Use after free in V8
   - CVE-2017-15408: Heap buffer overflow in PDFium
   - CVE-2017-15409: Out of bounds write in Skia
   - CVE-2017-15410: Use after free in PDFium
   - CVE-2017-15411: Use after free in PDFium
   - CVE-2017-15412: Use after free in libXML
   - CVE-2017-15413: Type confusion in WebAssembly
   - CVE-2017-15415: Pointer information disclosure in IPC call
   - CVE-2017-15416: Out of bounds read in Blink
   - CVE-2017-15417: Cross origin information disclosure in Skia
   - CVE-2017-15418: Use of uninitialized value in Skia
   - CVE-2017-15419: Cross origin leak of redirect URL in Blink
   - CVE-2017-15420: URL spoofing in Omnibox
   - CVE-2017-15422: Integer overflow in ICU
   - CVE-2017-15423: Issue with SPAKE implementation in BoringSSL
   - CVE-2017-15424: URL Spoof in Omnibox
   - CVE-2017-15425: URL Spoof in Omnibox
   - CVE-2017-15426: URL Spoof in Omnibox
   - CVE-2017-15427: Insufficient blocking of JavaScript in Omnibox

   The following tracked bug fixes are included:

   - sandbox crash fixes (bsc#1064298)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1352=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-63.0.3239.84-40.1
      chromium-63.0.3239.84-40.1


