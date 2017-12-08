Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:3245-1

Rating: important

References: #1064066 #1064298 #1065405 #1066851 #1071691



Cross-References: CVE-2017-15386 CVE-2017-15387 CVE-2017-15388

CVE-2017-15389 CVE-2017-15390 CVE-2017-15391

CVE-2017-15392 CVE-2017-15393 CVE-2017-15394

CVE-2017-15395 CVE-2017-15396 CVE-2017-15398

CVE-2017-15399 CVE-2017-15408 CVE-2017-15409

CVE-2017-15410 CVE-2017-15411 CVE-2017-15412

CVE-2017-15413 CVE-2017-15415 CVE-2017-15416

CVE-2017-15417 CVE-2017-15418 CVE-2017-15419

CVE-2017-15420 CVE-2017-15422 CVE-2017-15423

CVE-2017-15424 CVE-2017-15425 CVE-2017-15426

CVE-2017-15427 CVE-2017-5124 CVE-2017-5125

CVE-2017-5126 CVE-2017-5127 CVE-2017-5128

CVE-2017-5129 CVE-2017-5130 CVE-2017-5131

CVE-2017-5132 CVE-2017-5133

Affected Products:

SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 41 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update to Chromium 63.0.3239.84 fixes the following security issues:



- CVE-2017-5124: UXSS with MHTML

- CVE-2017-5125: Heap overflow in Skia

- CVE-2017-5126: Use after free in PDFium

- CVE-2017-5127: Use after free in PDFium

- CVE-2017-5128: Heap overflow in WebGL

- CVE-2017-5129: Use after free in WebAudio

- CVE-2017-5132: Incorrect stack manipulation in WebAssembly.

- CVE-2017-5130: Heap overflow in libxml2

- CVE-2017-5131: Out of bounds write in Skia

- CVE-2017-5133: Out of bounds write in Skia

- CVE-2017-15386: UI spoofing in Blink

- CVE-2017-15387: Content security bypass

- CVE-2017-15388: Out of bounds read in Skia

- CVE-2017-15389: URL spoofing in OmniBox

- CVE-2017-15390: URL spoofing in OmniBox

- CVE-2017-15391: Extension limitation bypass in Extensions.

- CVE-2017-15392: Incorrect registry key handling in PlatformIntegration

- CVE-2017-15393: Referrer leak in Devtools

- CVE-2017-15394: URL spoofing in extensions UI

- CVE-2017-15395: Null pointer dereference in ImageCapture

- CVE-2017-15396: Stack overflow in V8

- CVE-2017-15398: Stack buffer overflow in QUIC

- CVE-2017-15399: Use after free in V8

- CVE-2017-15408: Heap buffer overflow in PDFium

- CVE-2017-15409: Out of bounds write in Skia

- CVE-2017-15410: Use after free in PDFium

- CVE-2017-15411: Use after free in PDFium

- CVE-2017-15412: Use after free in libXML

- CVE-2017-15413: Type confusion in WebAssembly

- CVE-2017-15415: Pointer information disclosure in IPC call

- CVE-2017-15416: Out of bounds read in Blink

- CVE-2017-15417: Cross origin information disclosure in Skia

- CVE-2017-15418: Use of uninitialized value in Skia

- CVE-2017-15419: Cross origin leak of redirect URL in Blink

- CVE-2017-15420: URL spoofing in Omnibox

- CVE-2017-15422: Integer overflow in ICU

- CVE-2017-15423: Issue with SPAKE implementation in BoringSSL

- CVE-2017-15424: URL Spoof in Omnibox

- CVE-2017-15425: URL Spoof in Omnibox

- CVE-2017-15426: URL Spoof in Omnibox

- CVE-2017-15427: Insufficient blocking of JavaScript in Omnibox



The following tracked bug fixes are included:



- sandbox crash fixes (bsc#1064298)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1352=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):



chromedriver-63.0.3239.84-40.1

chromium-63.0.3239.84-40.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15386.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15387.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15388.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15389.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15390.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15391.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15392.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15393.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15394.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15395.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15396.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15398.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15399.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15408.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15409.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15410.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15411.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15412.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15413.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15415.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15416.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15417.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15418.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15419.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15420.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15422.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15423.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15424.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15425.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15426.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15427.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5124.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5125.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5126.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5127.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5128.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5129.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5130.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5131.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5132.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-5133.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1064066

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1064298

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1065405

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066851

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1071691



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

