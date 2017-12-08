Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

An update that fixes 41 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update to Chromium 63.0.3239.84 fixes the following security issues:
- CVE-2017-5124: UXSS with MHTML - CVE-2017-5125: Heap overflow in Skia - CVE-2017-5126: Use after free in PDFium - CVE-2017-5127: Use after free in PDFium - CVE-2017-5128: Heap overflow in WebGL - CVE-2017-5129: Use after free in WebAudio - CVE-2017-5132: Incorrect stack manipulation in WebAssembly. - CVE-2017-5130: Heap overflow in libxml2 - CVE-2017-5131: Out of bounds write in Skia - CVE-2017-5133: Out of bounds write in Skia - CVE-2017-15386: UI spoofing in Blink - CVE-2017-15387: Content security bypass - CVE-2017-15388: Out of bounds read in Skia - CVE-2017-15389: URL spoofing in OmniBox - CVE-2017-15390: URL spoofing in OmniBox - CVE-2017-15391: Extension limitation bypass in Extensions. - CVE-2017-15392: Incorrect registry key handling in PlatformIntegration - CVE-2017-15393: Referrer leak in Devtools - CVE-2017-15394: URL spoofing in extensions UI - CVE-2017-15395: Null pointer dereference in ImageCapture - CVE-2017-15396: Stack overflow in V8 - CVE-2017-15398: Stack buffer overflow in QUIC - CVE-2017-15399: Use after free in V8 - CVE-2017-15408: Heap buffer overflow in PDFium - CVE-2017-15409: Out of bounds write in Skia - CVE-2017-15410: Use after free in PDFium - CVE-2017-15411: Use after free in PDFium - CVE-2017-15412: Use after free in libXML - CVE-2017-15413: Type confusion in WebAssembly - CVE-2017-15415: Pointer information disclosure in IPC call - CVE-2017-15416: Out of bounds read in Blink - CVE-2017-15417: Cross origin information disclosure in Skia - CVE-2017-15418: Use of uninitialized value in Skia - CVE-2017-15419: Cross origin leak of redirect URL in Blink - CVE-2017-15420: URL spoofing in Omnibox - CVE-2017-15422: Integer overflow in ICU - CVE-2017-15423: Issue with SPAKE implementation in BoringSSL - CVE-2017-15424: URL Spoof in Omnibox - CVE-2017-15425: URL Spoof in Omnibox - CVE-2017-15426: URL Spoof in Omnibox - CVE-2017-15427: Insufficient blocking of JavaScript in Omnibox
The following tracked bug fixes are included:
- sandbox crash fixes (bsc#1064298)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-1352=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):