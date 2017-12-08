Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3249-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
Datum: Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 20:20
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-0038
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16529
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16527
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16531
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16650
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16649
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16536
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16535
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16525
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16537
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15102
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12193

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:3249-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1043652 #1047626 #1066192 #1066471 #1066472 
                    #1066573 #1066606 #1066618 #1066625 #1066650 
                    #1066671 #1066700 #1066705 #1067085 #1067086 
                    #1067997 #1069496 #1069702 #1069708 #1070307 
                    #1070781 #860993 
Cross-References:   CVE-2014-0038 CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-12193
                    CVE-2017-15102 CVE-2017-16525 CVE-2017-16527
                    CVE-2017-16529 CVE-2017-16531 CVE-2017-16535
                    CVE-2017-16536 CVE-2017-16537 CVE-2017-16649
                    CVE-2017-16650 CVE-2017-16939
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 14 vulnerabilities and has 8 fixes is
   now available.

Description:


   The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 kernel was updated to 3.12.61 to receive
   various security and bugfixes.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in
     net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
     privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted
     SO_RCVBUF setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY
     Netlink messages (bnc#1069702 1069708).
   - CVE-2017-1000405: The Linux Kernel had a problematic use of
     pmd_mkdirty() in the touch_pmd() function inside the THP implementation.
     touch_pmd() could be reached by get_user_pages(). In such case, the pmd
     would become dirty. This scenario breaks the new
     can_follow_write_pmd()'s logic - pmd could become dirty without going
     through a COW cycle. This bug was not as severe as the original "Dirty
     cow" because an ext4 file (or any other regular file) could not be
     mapped using THP. Nevertheless, it did allow us to overwrite read-only
     huge pages. For example, the zero huge page and sealed shmem files could
     be overwritten (since their mapping could be populated using THP). Note
     that after the first write page-fault to the zero page, it will be
     replaced with a new fresh (and zeroed) thp (bnc#1069496 1070307).
   - CVE-2017-16649: The usbnet_generic_cdc_bind function in
     drivers/net/usb/cdc_ether.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     cause a denial of service (divide-by-zero error and system crash) or
     possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device
     (bnc#1067085).
   - CVE-2014-0038: The compat_sys_recvmmsg function in net/compat.c in the
     Linux kernel, when CONFIG_X86_X32 is enabled, allowed local users to
     gain privileges via a recvmmsg system call with a crafted timeout
     pointer parameter (bnc#860993).
   - CVE-2017-16650: The qmi_wwan_bind function in drivers/net/usb/qmi_wwan.c
     in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service
     (divide-by-zero error and system crash) or possibly have unspecified
     other impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1067086).
   - CVE-2017-16535: The usb_get_bos_descriptor function in
     drivers/usb/core/config.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and system crash) or
     possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device
     (bnc#1066700).
   - CVE-2017-15102: The tower_probe function in
     drivers/usb/misc/legousbtower.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
     (who are physically proximate for inserting a crafted USB device) to
     gain privileges by leveraging a write-what-where condition that occurs
     after a race condition and a NULL pointer dereference (bnc#1066705).
   - CVE-2017-16531: drivers/usb/core/config.c in the Linux kernel allowed
     local users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and system
     crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB
     device, related to the USB_DT_INTERFACE_ASSOCIATION descriptor
     (bnc#1066671).
   - CVE-2017-12193: The assoc_array_insert_into_terminal_node function in
     lib/assoc_array.c in the Linux kernel mishandled node splitting, which
     allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer
     dereference and panic) via a crafted application, as demonstrated by the
     keyring key type, and key addition and link creation operations
     (bnc#1066192).
   - CVE-2017-16529: The snd_usb_create_streams function in sound/usb/card.c
     in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service
     (out-of-bounds read and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other
     impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066650).
   - CVE-2017-16525: The usb_serial_console_disconnect function in
     drivers/usb/serial/console.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     cause a denial of service (use-after-free and system crash) or possibly
     have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device, related to
     disconnection and failed setup (bnc#1066618).
   - CVE-2017-16537: The imon_probe function in drivers/media/rc/imon.c in
     the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL
     pointer dereference and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other
     impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066573).
   - CVE-2017-16536: The cx231xx_usb_probe function in
     drivers/media/usb/cx231xx/cx231xx-cards.c in the Linux kernel allowed
     local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and
     system crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted
     USB device (bnc#1066606).
   - CVE-2017-16527: sound/usb/mixer.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
     users to cause a denial of service (snd_usb_mixer_interrupt
     use-after-free and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other
     impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066625).

   The following non-security bugs were fixed:

   - Define sock_efree (bsc#1067997).
   - bcache: Add bch_keylist_init_single() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Add btree_map() functions (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Add on error panic/unregister setting (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Convert gc to a kthread (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Delete some slower inline asm (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Drop unneeded blk_sync_queue() calls (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix a bug recovering from unclean shutdown (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix a journalling reclaim after recovery bug (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix a null ptr deref in journal replay (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix an infinite loop in journal replay (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix bch_ptr_bad() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix discard granularity (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix for can_attach_cache() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix heap_peek() macro (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix moving_pred() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Fix to remove the rcu_sched stalls (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Improve bucket_prio() calculation (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Improve priority_stats (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Minor btree cache fix (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Move keylist out of btree_op (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: New writeback PD controller (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: PRECEDING_KEY() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Performance fix for when journal entry is full (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Remove redundant block_size assignment (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Remove redundant parameter for cache_alloc() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Remove/fix some header dependencies (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Trivial error handling fix (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: Use ida for bcache block dev minor (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: allows use of register in udev to avoid "device_busy"
 error
     (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: bch_allocator_thread() is not freezable (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: bch_gc_thread() is not freezable (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: bugfix - gc thread now gets woken when cache is full
     (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: bugfix - moving_gc now moves only correct buckets (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: cleaned up error handling around register_cache() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: clear BCACHE_DEV_UNLINK_DONE flag when attaching a backing
     device (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: defensively handle format strings (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: fix BUG_ON due to integer overflow with GC_SECTORS_USED
     (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: fix a livelock when we cause a huge number of cache misses
     (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: fix crash in bcache_btree_node_alloc_fail tracepoint
     (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: fix for gc and writeback race (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: fix for gc crashing when no sectors are used (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: kill index() (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: only recovery I/O error for writethrough mode (bsc#1043652).
   - bcache: register_bcache(): call blkdev_put() when cache_alloc() fails
     (bsc#1047626).
   - bcache: stop moving_gc marking buckets that can't be moved
 (bsc#1047626).
   - mac80211: do not compare TKIP TX MIC key in reinstall prevention
     (bsc#1066472).
   - mac80211: use constant time comparison with keys (bsc#1066471).
   - powerpc/powernv: Remove OPAL v1 takeover (bsc#1070781).
   - powerpc/vdso64: Use double word compare on pointers
   - powerpc: Convert cmp to cmpd in idle enter sequence


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-2024=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2017-2024=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      kernel-default-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-default-base-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-default-devel-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-syms-3.12.61-52.106.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):

      kernel-devel-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-macros-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-source-3.12.61-52.106.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):

      kernel-xen-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-xen-base-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-xen-devel-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_106-default-1-5.1
      kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_106-xen-1-5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x):

      kernel-default-man-3.12.61-52.106.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (x86_64):

      kernel-ec2-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-ec2-devel-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-ec2-extra-3.12.61-52.106.1
      kernel-ec2-extra-debuginfo-3.12.61-52.106.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-0038.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000405.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12193.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15102.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16525.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16527.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16529.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16531.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16535.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16536.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16537.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16649.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16650.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16939.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1043652
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047626
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066192
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066471
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066472
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066573
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066606
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066618
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066625
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066650
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066671
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066700
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066705
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067085
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067086
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067997
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069496
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069702
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069708
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070307
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070781
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/860993

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

3
FSFE legt Jah­res­be­richt 2017 vor

3
Pa­ra­gon stellt »Li­nux File Sys­tems for Win­dow­s« vor

5
Ge­gen­wart und Zu­kunft von Le­t's En­crypt

21
Qt 5.10 und Qt Crea­tor 4.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
sour­ces.­de­bi­an.org nimmt Be­trieb auf

0
Chro­me 63 ver­bes­sert die Über­sicht

5
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

1
Cros­sO­ver 17.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
»o­penSUSE VorKon 17/19« er­schie­nen

0
An­dro­id 8.1 und An­dro­id Oreo (Go Edi­ti­on) er­schie­nen
 
Werbung