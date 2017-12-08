Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3249-1

Rating: important

References: #1043652 #1047626 #1066192 #1066471 #1066472

#1066573 #1066606 #1066618 #1066625 #1066650

#1066671 #1066700 #1066705 #1067085 #1067086

#1067997 #1069496 #1069702 #1069708 #1070307

#1070781 #860993

Cross-References: CVE-2014-0038 CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-12193

CVE-2017-15102 CVE-2017-16525 CVE-2017-16527

CVE-2017-16529 CVE-2017-16531 CVE-2017-16535

CVE-2017-16536 CVE-2017-16537 CVE-2017-16649

CVE-2017-16650 CVE-2017-16939

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12

An update that solves 14 vulnerabilities and has 8 fixes is

now available.



Description:





The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 kernel was updated to 3.12.61 to receive

various security and bugfixes.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in

net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain

privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted

SO_RCVBUF setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY

Netlink messages (bnc#1069702 1069708).

- CVE-2017-1000405: The Linux Kernel had a problematic use of

pmd_mkdirty() in the touch_pmd() function inside the THP implementation.

touch_pmd() could be reached by get_user_pages(). In such case, the pmd

would become dirty. This scenario breaks the new

can_follow_write_pmd()'s logic - pmd could become dirty without going

through a COW cycle. This bug was not as severe as the original "Dirty

cow" because an ext4 file (or any other regular file) could not be

mapped using THP. Nevertheless, it did allow us to overwrite read-only

huge pages. For example, the zero huge page and sealed shmem files could

be overwritten (since their mapping could be populated using THP). Note

that after the first write page-fault to the zero page, it will be

replaced with a new fresh (and zeroed) thp (bnc#1069496 1070307).

- CVE-2017-16649: The usbnet_generic_cdc_bind function in

drivers/net/usb/cdc_ether.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (divide-by-zero error and system crash) or

possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device

(bnc#1067085).

- CVE-2014-0038: The compat_sys_recvmmsg function in net/compat.c in the

Linux kernel, when CONFIG_X86_X32 is enabled, allowed local users to

gain privileges via a recvmmsg system call with a crafted timeout

pointer parameter (bnc#860993).

- CVE-2017-16650: The qmi_wwan_bind function in drivers/net/usb/qmi_wwan.c

in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(divide-by-zero error and system crash) or possibly have unspecified

other impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1067086).

- CVE-2017-16535: The usb_get_bos_descriptor function in

drivers/usb/core/config.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and system crash) or

possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device

(bnc#1066700).

- CVE-2017-15102: The tower_probe function in

drivers/usb/misc/legousbtower.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

(who are physically proximate for inserting a crafted USB device) to

gain privileges by leveraging a write-what-where condition that occurs

after a race condition and a NULL pointer dereference (bnc#1066705).

- CVE-2017-16531: drivers/usb/core/config.c in the Linux kernel allowed

local users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and system

crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB

device, related to the USB_DT_INTERFACE_ASSOCIATION descriptor

(bnc#1066671).

- CVE-2017-12193: The assoc_array_insert_into_terminal_node function in

lib/assoc_array.c in the Linux kernel mishandled node splitting, which

allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer

dereference and panic) via a crafted application, as demonstrated by the

keyring key type, and key addition and link creation operations

(bnc#1066192).

- CVE-2017-16529: The snd_usb_create_streams function in sound/usb/card.c

in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service

(out-of-bounds read and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066650).

- CVE-2017-16525: The usb_serial_console_disconnect function in

drivers/usb/serial/console.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

cause a denial of service (use-after-free and system crash) or possibly

have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device, related to

disconnection and failed setup (bnc#1066618).

- CVE-2017-16537: The imon_probe function in drivers/media/rc/imon.c in

the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL

pointer dereference and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066573).

- CVE-2017-16536: The cx231xx_usb_probe function in

drivers/media/usb/cx231xx/cx231xx-cards.c in the Linux kernel allowed

local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and

system crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted

USB device (bnc#1066606).

- CVE-2017-16527: sound/usb/mixer.c in the Linux kernel allowed local

users to cause a denial of service (snd_usb_mixer_interrupt

use-after-free and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other

impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066625).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- Define sock_efree (bsc#1067997).

- bcache: Add bch_keylist_init_single() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Add btree_map() functions (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Add on error panic/unregister setting (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Convert gc to a kthread (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Delete some slower inline asm (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Drop unneeded blk_sync_queue() calls (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix a bug recovering from unclean shutdown (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix a journalling reclaim after recovery bug (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix a null ptr deref in journal replay (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix an infinite loop in journal replay (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix bch_ptr_bad() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix discard granularity (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix for can_attach_cache() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix heap_peek() macro (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix moving_pred() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Fix to remove the rcu_sched stalls (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Improve bucket_prio() calculation (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Improve priority_stats (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Minor btree cache fix (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Move keylist out of btree_op (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: New writeback PD controller (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: PRECEDING_KEY() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Performance fix for when journal entry is full (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Remove redundant block_size assignment (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Remove redundant parameter for cache_alloc() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Remove/fix some header dependencies (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Trivial error handling fix (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: Use ida for bcache block dev minor (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: allows use of register in udev to avoid "device_busy"

error

(bsc#1047626).

- bcache: bch_allocator_thread() is not freezable (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: bch_gc_thread() is not freezable (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: bugfix - gc thread now gets woken when cache is full

(bsc#1047626).

- bcache: bugfix - moving_gc now moves only correct buckets (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: cleaned up error handling around register_cache() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: clear BCACHE_DEV_UNLINK_DONE flag when attaching a backing

device (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: defensively handle format strings (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: fix BUG_ON due to integer overflow with GC_SECTORS_USED

(bsc#1047626).

- bcache: fix a livelock when we cause a huge number of cache misses

(bsc#1047626).

- bcache: fix crash in bcache_btree_node_alloc_fail tracepoint

(bsc#1047626).

- bcache: fix for gc and writeback race (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: fix for gc crashing when no sectors are used (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: kill index() (bsc#1047626).

- bcache: only recovery I/O error for writethrough mode (bsc#1043652).

- bcache: register_bcache(): call blkdev_put() when cache_alloc() fails

(bsc#1047626).

- bcache: stop moving_gc marking buckets that can't be moved

(bsc#1047626).

- mac80211: do not compare TKIP TX MIC key in reinstall prevention

(bsc#1066472).

- mac80211: use constant time comparison with keys (bsc#1066471).

- powerpc/powernv: Remove OPAL v1 takeover (bsc#1070781).

- powerpc/vdso64: Use double word compare on pointers

- powerpc: Convert cmp to cmpd in idle enter sequence





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-2024=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2017-2024=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





