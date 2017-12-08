|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3249-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
|Datum:
|Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 20:20
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2014-0038
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16529
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16527
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16531
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16650
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16649
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16536
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16535
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16939
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16525
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-1000405
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16537
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15102
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12193
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3249-1
Rating: important
References: #1043652 #1047626 #1066192 #1066471 #1066472
#1066573 #1066606 #1066618 #1066625 #1066650
#1066671 #1066700 #1066705 #1067085 #1067086
#1067997 #1069496 #1069702 #1069708 #1070307
#1070781 #860993
Cross-References: CVE-2014-0038 CVE-2017-1000405 CVE-2017-12193
CVE-2017-15102 CVE-2017-16525 CVE-2017-16527
CVE-2017-16529 CVE-2017-16531 CVE-2017-16535
CVE-2017-16536 CVE-2017-16537 CVE-2017-16649
CVE-2017-16650 CVE-2017-16939
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 14 vulnerabilities and has 8 fixes is
now available.
Description:
The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 kernel was updated to 3.12.61 to receive
various security and bugfixes.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2017-16939: The XFRM dump policy implementation in
net/xfrm/xfrm_user.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to gain
privileges or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) via a crafted
SO_RCVBUF setsockopt system call in conjunction with XFRM_MSG_GETPOLICY
Netlink messages (bnc#1069702 1069708).
- CVE-2017-1000405: The Linux Kernel had a problematic use of
pmd_mkdirty() in the touch_pmd() function inside the THP implementation.
touch_pmd() could be reached by get_user_pages(). In such case, the pmd
would become dirty. This scenario breaks the new
can_follow_write_pmd()'s logic - pmd could become dirty without going
through a COW cycle. This bug was not as severe as the original "Dirty
cow" because an ext4 file (or any other regular file) could not be
mapped using THP. Nevertheless, it did allow us to overwrite read-only
huge pages. For example, the zero huge page and sealed shmem files could
be overwritten (since their mapping could be populated using THP). Note
that after the first write page-fault to the zero page, it will be
replaced with a new fresh (and zeroed) thp (bnc#1069496 1070307).
- CVE-2017-16649: The usbnet_generic_cdc_bind function in
drivers/net/usb/cdc_ether.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
cause a denial of service (divide-by-zero error and system crash) or
possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device
(bnc#1067085).
- CVE-2014-0038: The compat_sys_recvmmsg function in net/compat.c in the
Linux kernel, when CONFIG_X86_X32 is enabled, allowed local users to
gain privileges via a recvmmsg system call with a crafted timeout
pointer parameter (bnc#860993).
- CVE-2017-16650: The qmi_wwan_bind function in drivers/net/usb/qmi_wwan.c
in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service
(divide-by-zero error and system crash) or possibly have unspecified
other impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1067086).
- CVE-2017-16535: The usb_get_bos_descriptor function in
drivers/usb/core/config.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and system crash) or
possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device
(bnc#1066700).
- CVE-2017-15102: The tower_probe function in
drivers/usb/misc/legousbtower.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
(who are physically proximate for inserting a crafted USB device) to
gain privileges by leveraging a write-what-where condition that occurs
after a race condition and a NULL pointer dereference (bnc#1066705).
- CVE-2017-16531: drivers/usb/core/config.c in the Linux kernel allowed
local users to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds read and system
crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB
device, related to the USB_DT_INTERFACE_ASSOCIATION descriptor
(bnc#1066671).
- CVE-2017-12193: The assoc_array_insert_into_terminal_node function in
lib/assoc_array.c in the Linux kernel mishandled node splitting, which
allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer
dereference and panic) via a crafted application, as demonstrated by the
keyring key type, and key addition and link creation operations
(bnc#1066192).
- CVE-2017-16529: The snd_usb_create_streams function in sound/usb/card.c
in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service
(out-of-bounds read and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other
impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066650).
- CVE-2017-16525: The usb_serial_console_disconnect function in
drivers/usb/serial/console.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
cause a denial of service (use-after-free and system crash) or possibly
have unspecified other impact via a crafted USB device, related to
disconnection and failed setup (bnc#1066618).
- CVE-2017-16537: The imon_probe function in drivers/media/rc/imon.c in
the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (NULL
pointer dereference and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other
impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066573).
- CVE-2017-16536: The cx231xx_usb_probe function in
drivers/media/usb/cx231xx/cx231xx-cards.c in the Linux kernel allowed
local users to cause a denial of service (NULL pointer dereference and
system crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted
USB device (bnc#1066606).
- CVE-2017-16527: sound/usb/mixer.c in the Linux kernel allowed local
users to cause a denial of service (snd_usb_mixer_interrupt
use-after-free and system crash) or possibly have unspecified other
impact via a crafted USB device (bnc#1066625).
The following non-security bugs were fixed:
- Define sock_efree (bsc#1067997).
- bcache: Add bch_keylist_init_single() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Add btree_map() functions (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Add on error panic/unregister setting (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Convert gc to a kthread (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Delete some slower inline asm (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Drop unneeded blk_sync_queue() calls (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix a bug recovering from unclean shutdown (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix a journalling reclaim after recovery bug (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix a null ptr deref in journal replay (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix an infinite loop in journal replay (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix bch_ptr_bad() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix discard granularity (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix for can_attach_cache() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix heap_peek() macro (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix moving_pred() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Fix to remove the rcu_sched stalls (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Improve bucket_prio() calculation (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Improve priority_stats (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Minor btree cache fix (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Move keylist out of btree_op (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: New writeback PD controller (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: PRECEDING_KEY() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Performance fix for when journal entry is full (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Remove redundant block_size assignment (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Remove redundant parameter for cache_alloc() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Remove/fix some header dependencies (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Trivial error handling fix (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: Use ida for bcache block dev minor (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: allows use of register in udev to avoid "device_busy"
error
(bsc#1047626).
- bcache: bch_allocator_thread() is not freezable (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: bch_gc_thread() is not freezable (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: bugfix - gc thread now gets woken when cache is full
(bsc#1047626).
- bcache: bugfix - moving_gc now moves only correct buckets (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: cleaned up error handling around register_cache() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: clear BCACHE_DEV_UNLINK_DONE flag when attaching a backing
device (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: defensively handle format strings (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: fix BUG_ON due to integer overflow with GC_SECTORS_USED
(bsc#1047626).
- bcache: fix a livelock when we cause a huge number of cache misses
(bsc#1047626).
- bcache: fix crash in bcache_btree_node_alloc_fail tracepoint
(bsc#1047626).
- bcache: fix for gc and writeback race (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: fix for gc crashing when no sectors are used (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: kill index() (bsc#1047626).
- bcache: only recovery I/O error for writethrough mode (bsc#1043652).
- bcache: register_bcache(): call blkdev_put() when cache_alloc() fails
(bsc#1047626).
- bcache: stop moving_gc marking buckets that can't be moved
(bsc#1047626).
- mac80211: do not compare TKIP TX MIC key in reinstall prevention
(bsc#1066472).
- mac80211: use constant time comparison with keys (bsc#1066471).
- powerpc/powernv: Remove OPAL v1 takeover (bsc#1070781).
- powerpc/vdso64: Use double word compare on pointers
- powerpc: Convert cmp to cmpd in idle enter sequence
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-2017-2024=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Module-Public-Cloud-12-2017-2024=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
kernel-default-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-default-base-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-default-base-debuginfo-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-default-debuginfo-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-default-debugsource-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-default-devel-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-syms-3.12.61-52.106.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (noarch):
kernel-devel-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-macros-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-source-3.12.61-52.106.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (x86_64):
kernel-xen-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-xen-base-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-xen-base-debuginfo-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-xen-debuginfo-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-xen-debugsource-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-xen-devel-3.12.61-52.106.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_106-default-1-5.1
kgraft-patch-3_12_61-52_106-xen-1-5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-LTSS (s390x):
kernel-default-man-3.12.61-52.106.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Module for Public Cloud 12 (x86_64):
kernel-ec2-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-ec2-debuginfo-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-ec2-debugsource-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-ec2-devel-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-ec2-extra-3.12.61-52.106.1
kernel-ec2-extra-debuginfo-3.12.61-52.106.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-0038.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-1000405.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-12193.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-15102.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16525.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16527.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16529.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16531.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16535.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16536.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16537.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16649.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16650.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-16939.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1043652
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1047626
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066192
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066471
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066472
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066573
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066606
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066618
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066625
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066650
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066671
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066700
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1066705
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067085
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067086
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1067997
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069496
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069702
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069708
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070307
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1070781
https://bugzilla.suse.com/860993
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|