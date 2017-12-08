|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OBS
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in OBS
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:3253-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
|Datum:
|Fr, 8. Dezember 2017, 21:00
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2010-4226
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14804
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9274
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Fixing security issues on OBS toolchain
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3253-1
Rating: important
References: #1059858 #1061500 #1069904 #665768 #938556
Cross-References: CVE-2010-4226 CVE-2017-14804 CVE-2017-9274
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has two
fixes is now available.
Description:
This OBS toolchain update fixes the following issues:
Package 'build':
- CVE-2010-4226: force use of bsdtar for VMs (bnc#665768)
- CVE-2017-14804: Improve file name check extractbuild (bsc#1069904)
- switch baselibs scheme for debuginfo packages from foo-debuginfo-32bit
to foo-32bit-debuginfo (fate#323217)
Package 'obs-service-source_validator':
- CVE-2017-9274: Don't use rpmbuild to extract sources, patches etc.
from
a spec (bnc#938556).
- Update to version 0.7
- use spec_query instead of output_versions using the specfile parser from
the build package (boo#1059858)
Package 'osc':
- update to version 0.162.0
- add Recommends: ca-certificates to enable TLS verification without
manually installing them. (bnc#1061500)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-2028=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-2028=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (noarch):
build-20171128-9.3.2
build-initvm-s390-20171128-9.3.2
build-initvm-x86_64-20171128-9.3.2
build-mkbaselibs-20171128-9.3.2
obs-service-source_validator-0.7-9.3.1
osc-0.162.0-15.3.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (noarch):
build-20171128-9.3.2
build-initvm-s390-20171128-9.3.2
build-initvm-x86_64-20171128-9.3.2
build-mkbaselibs-20171128-9.3.2
obs-service-source_validator-0.7-9.3.1
osc-0.162.0-15.3.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2010-4226.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14804.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9274.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1059858
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1061500
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069904
https://bugzilla.suse.com/665768
https://bugzilla.suse.com/938556
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|