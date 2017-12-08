Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OBS

SUSE Security Update: Fixing security issues on OBS toolchain

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:3253-1

Rating: important

References: #1059858 #1061500 #1069904 #665768 #938556



Cross-References: CVE-2010-4226 CVE-2017-14804 CVE-2017-9274



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has two

fixes is now available.



Description:



This OBS toolchain update fixes the following issues:



Package 'build':



- CVE-2010-4226: force use of bsdtar for VMs (bnc#665768)

- CVE-2017-14804: Improve file name check extractbuild (bsc#1069904)

- switch baselibs scheme for debuginfo packages from foo-debuginfo-32bit

to foo-32bit-debuginfo (fate#323217)



Package 'obs-service-source_validator':

- CVE-2017-9274: Don't use rpmbuild to extract sources, patches etc.

from

a spec (bnc#938556).

- Update to version 0.7

- use spec_query instead of output_versions using the specfile parser from

the build package (boo#1059858)



Package 'osc':

- update to version 0.162.0

- add Recommends: ca-certificates to enable TLS verification without

manually installing them. (bnc#1061500)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP3-2017-2028=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-2028=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP3 (noarch):



build-20171128-9.3.2

build-initvm-s390-20171128-9.3.2

build-initvm-x86_64-20171128-9.3.2

build-mkbaselibs-20171128-9.3.2

obs-service-source_validator-0.7-9.3.1

osc-0.162.0-15.3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (noarch):



build-20171128-9.3.2

build-initvm-s390-20171128-9.3.2

build-initvm-x86_64-20171128-9.3.2

build-mkbaselibs-20171128-9.3.2

obs-service-source_validator-0.7-9.3.1

osc-0.162.0-15.3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2010-4226.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-14804.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-9274.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1059858

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1061500

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1069904

https://bugzilla.suse.com/665768

https://bugzilla.suse.com/938556



