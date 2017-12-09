|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxcursor
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxcursor
|ID:
|DSA-4059-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Sa, 9. Dezember 2017, 00:08
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16612
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-4059-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
December 08, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libxcursor
CVE ID : CVE-2017-16612
Debian Bug : 883792
It was discovered that libXcursor, a X cursor management library, is
prone to several heap overflows when parsing malicious files. An
attacker can take advantage of these flaws for arbitrary code execution,
if a user is tricked into processing a specially crafted cursor file.
For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed
in version 1:1.1.14-1+deb8u1.
For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:1.1.14-1+deb9u1.
We recommend that you upgrade your libxcursor packages.
For the detailed security status of libxcursor please refer to its
security tracker page at:
https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/libxcursor
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|