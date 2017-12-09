Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in libxcursor

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4059-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

December 08, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libxcursor

CVE ID : CVE-2017-16612

Debian Bug : 883792



It was discovered that libXcursor, a X cursor management library, is

prone to several heap overflows when parsing malicious files. An

attacker can take advantage of these flaws for arbitrary code execution,

if a user is tricked into processing a specially crafted cursor file.



For the oldstable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed

in version 1:1.1.14-1+deb8u1.



For the stable distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed in

version 1:1.1.14-1+deb9u1.



We recommend that you upgrade your libxcursor packages.



For the detailed security status of libxcursor please refer to its

security tracker page at:

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/libxcursor



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

