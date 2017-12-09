Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in xrdp
Name: Pufferüberlauf in xrdp
ID: FEDORA-2017-1fb805bfc2
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Sa, 9. Dezember 2017, 08:07
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16927

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-1fb805bfc2
2017-12-09 03:57:17.173911
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : xrdp
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 0.9.4
Release     : 2.fc25
URL         : http://www.xrdp.org/
Summary     : Open source remote desktop protocol (RDP) server
Description :
xrdp provides a fully functional RDP server compatible with a wide range
of RDP clients, including FreeRDP and Microsoft RDP client.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Patch CVE-2017-16927.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1516761 - CVE-2017-16927 xrdp: Buffer-overflow in scp_v0s_accept
 function in session manager [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516761
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade xrdp' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
