Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in xrdp
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in xrdp
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-1fb805bfc2
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Sa, 9. Dezember 2017, 08:07
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16927
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-1fb805bfc2
2017-12-09 03:57:17.173911
Name : xrdp
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.9.4
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://www.xrdp.org/
Summary : Open source remote desktop protocol (RDP) server
Description :
xrdp provides a fully functional RDP server compatible with a wide range
of RDP clients, including FreeRDP and Microsoft RDP client.
Update Information:
Patch CVE-2017-16927.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1516761 - CVE-2017-16927 xrdp: Buffer-overflow in scp_v0s_accept
function in session manager [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516761
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade xrdp' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
