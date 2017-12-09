|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in collectd
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in collectd
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-d7ab32cc23
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Sa, 9. Dezember 2017, 08:11
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16820
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-d7ab32cc23
2017-12-09 03:57:17.174234
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : collectd
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 5.8.0
Release : 2.fc25
URL : https://collectd.org/
Summary : Statistics collection daemon for filling RRD files
Description :
collectd is a daemon which collects system performance statistics periodically
and provides mechanisms to store the values in a variety of ways,
for example in RRD files.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Upstream released new version. See https://collectd.org/news.shtml#news106 for
the list of changes. Fixes CVE-2017-16820 (double free in snmp plugin)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1516450 - CVE-2017-16820 collectd: double free in csnmp_read_table
function in snmp.c [epel-7]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516450
[ 2 ] Bug #1516449 - CVE-2017-16820 collectd: double free in csnmp_read_table
function in snmp.c [epel-6]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516449
[ 3 ] Bug #1516451 - CVE-2017-16820 collectd: double free in csnmp_read_table
function in snmp.c [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516451
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade collectd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|