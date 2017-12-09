|
Sicherheit: Aktualisierung in ca-certificates
|Name:
|Aktualisierung in ca-certificates
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-7f8abb1866
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Sa, 9. Dezember 2017, 08:15
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-7f8abb1866
2017-12-09 03:57:17.174268
Name : ca-certificates
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2017.2.20
Release : 1.0.fc25
URL : https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/CA-Certificates
Summary : The Mozilla CA root certificate bundle
Description :
This package contains the set of CA certificates chosen by the
Mozilla Foundation for use with the Internet PKI.
Update Information:
This is a cumulative update to the Mozilla CA certificates trust list version
2.20, which has been published as part of Mozilla NSS 3.34.1. It also includes
the changes that were previously released as version 2.18 as part of NSS 3.34.
For additional details, please refer to the release notes of NSS 3.34.1
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-
US/docs/Mozilla/Projects/NSS/NSS_3.34.1_release_notes ) and NSS 3.34
(https://developer.mozilla.org/en-
US/docs/Mozilla/Projects/NSS/NSS_3.34_release_notes ).
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ca-certificates' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
