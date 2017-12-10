|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in CouchDB
|Zwei Probleme in CouchDB
|FEDORA-2017-d0a336a2a3
|Fedora
|Fedora 26
|So, 10. Dezember 2017, 01:48
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12636
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12635
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-d0a336a2a3
2017-12-09 21:09:01.031086
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : couchdb
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.7.1
Release : 3.fc26
URL : https://couchdb.apache.org/
Summary : A document database server, accessible via a RESTful JSON API
Description :
Apache CouchDB is a distributed, fault-tolerant and schema-free
document-oriented database accessible via a RESTful HTTP/JSON API.
Among other features, it provides robust, incremental replication
with bi-directional conflict detection and resolution, and is
queryable and indexable using a table-oriented view engine with
JavaScript acting as the default view definition language.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
* CouchDB ver. 1.7.1 * Fixed CVE-2017-12635 * Fixed CVE-2017-12636 * Switched
to
eunit for testing * Erlang 20 compatible
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1516980 - CVE-2017-12636 couchdb: OS Command injection as couchdb
user via remote configuration options
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516980
[ 2 ] Bug #1516979 - CVE-2017-12635 couchdb: Privilege escalation via _users
documents with duplicate keys for 'roles'
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516979
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade couchdb' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|