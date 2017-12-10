Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in erlang-jiffy

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Fedora Update NotificationFEDORA-2017-d0a336a2a32017-12-09 21:09:01.031086--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Name : erlang-jiffyProduct : Fedora 26Version : 0.14.13Release : 1.fc26URL : https://github.com/davisp/jiffySummary : Erlang JSON parserDescription :A JSON parser for Erlang implemented as a NIF.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update Information:* CouchDB ver. 1.7.1 * Fixed CVE-2017-12635 * Fixed CVE-2017-12636 * Switched toeunit for testing * Erlang 20 compatible--------------------------------------------------------------------------------References: [ 1 ] Bug #1516980 - CVE-2017-12636 couchdb: OS Command injection as couchdb user via remote configuration options https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516980 [ 2 ] Bug #1516979 - CVE-2017-12635 couchdb: Privilege escalation via _users documents with duplicate keys for 'roles' https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516979--------------------------------------------------------------------------------This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Usesu -c 'dnf upgrade erlang-jiffy' at the command line.For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available athttp://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-labelAll packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on theGPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found athttps://fedoraproject.org/keys