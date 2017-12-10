Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in erlang-jiffy
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in erlang-jiffy
ID: FEDORA-2017-d0a336a2a3
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: So, 10. Dezember 2017, 02:02
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12635
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-12636

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-d0a336a2a3
2017-12-09 21:09:01.031086
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : erlang-jiffy
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 0.14.13
Release     : 1.fc26
URL         : https://github.com/davisp/jiffy
Summary     : Erlang JSON parser
Description :
A JSON parser for Erlang implemented as a NIF.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

* CouchDB ver. 1.7.1 * Fixed CVE-2017-12635 * Fixed CVE-2017-12636 * Switched
 to
eunit for testing * Erlang 20 compatible
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1516980 - CVE-2017-12636 couchdb: OS Command injection as couchdb
 user via remote configuration options
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516980
  [ 2 ] Bug #1516979 - CVE-2017-12635 couchdb: Privilege escalation via _users
 documents with duplicate keys for 'roles'
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516979
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade erlang-jiffy' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
