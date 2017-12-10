|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in transfig
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in transfig
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-b0b4cc40c1
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|So, 10. Dezember 2017, 01:51
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-16899
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-b0b4cc40c1
2017-12-09 21:09:01.031257
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : transfig
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 3.2.6a
Release : 1.fc26
URL : https://sourceforge.net/projects/mcj/
Summary : Utility for converting FIG files (made by xfig) to other formats
Description :
The transfig utility creates a makefile which translates FIG (created
by xfig) or PIC figures into a specified LaTeX graphics language (for
example, PostScript(TM)). Transfig is used to create TeX documents
which are portable (i.e., they can be printed in a wide variety of
environments).
Install transfig if you need a utility for translating FIG or PIC
figures into certain graphics languages.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for [CVE-2017-16899]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1515695 - CVE-2017-16899 transfig: Array index error in the
fig2dev program
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1515695
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade transfig' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|