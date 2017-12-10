Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in transfig

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-b0b4cc40c1

2017-12-09 21:09:01.031257

Name : transfig

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 3.2.6a

Release : 1.fc26

URL : https://sourceforge.net/projects/mcj/

Summary : Utility for converting FIG files (made by xfig) to other formats

Description :

The transfig utility creates a makefile which translates FIG (created

by xfig) or PIC figures into a specified LaTeX graphics language (for

example, PostScript(TM)). Transfig is used to create TeX documents

which are portable (i.e., they can be printed in a wide variety of

environments).



Install transfig if you need a utility for translating FIG or PIC

figures into certain graphics languages.



Update Information:



Security fix for [CVE-2017-16899]

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1515695 - CVE-2017-16899 transfig: Array index error in the

fig2dev program

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1515695

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade transfig' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

