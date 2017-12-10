Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in xrdp

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : xrdp

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 0.9.4

Release : 2.fc26

URL : http://www.xrdp.org/

Summary : Open source remote desktop protocol (RDP) server

Description :

xrdp provides a fully functional RDP server compatible with a wide range

of RDP clients, including FreeRDP and Microsoft RDP client.



Patch CVE-2017-16927.

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1516761 - CVE-2017-16927 xrdp: Buffer-overflow in scp_v0s_accept

function in session manager [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516761

