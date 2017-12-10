Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Docker
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Docker
ID: FEDORA-2017-3976710f1e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 26
Datum: So, 10. Dezember 2017, 02:06
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14992
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1508376

Originalnachricht

 
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-3976710f1e
2017-12-09 21:09:01.032318
Name        : docker
Product     : Fedora 26
Version     : 1.13.1
Release     : 44.git584d391.fc26
URL         : https://github.com/projectatomic/docker
Summary     : Automates deployment of containerized applications
Description :
Docker is an open-source engine that automates the deployment of any
application as a lightweight, portable, self-sufficient container that will
run virtually anywhere.

Docker containers can encapsulate any payload, and will run consistently on
and between virtually any server. The same container that a developer builds
and tests on a laptop will run at scale, in production*, on VMs, bare-metal
servers, OpenStack clusters, public instances, or combinations of the above.

Update Information:

    Resolves: #1510351 - CVE-2017-14992     built docker
@projectatomic/docker-1.13.1 commit 584d391     built docker-novolume-plugin
commit 385ec70     built rhel-push-plugin commit af9107b     built docker-lvm-
plugin commit 8647404     built docker-runc @projectatomic/docker-1.13.1 commit
1c91122     built docker-containerd @projectatomic/docker-1.13.1 commit 62a9c60
built docker-init commit 0effd37     built libnetwork commit 460ac8f   ----
make /etc/sysconfig/docker-storage-setup ghost but not config,
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1508376
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1510351 - CVE-2017-14992 docker: Lack of content verification
 [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1510351
  [ 2 ] Bug #1508376 - docker-storage-setup fails to start
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1508376
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade docker' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
