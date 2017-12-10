|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Docker
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in Docker
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-3976710f1e
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|So, 10. Dezember 2017, 02:06
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-14992
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1508376
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-3976710f1e
2017-12-09 21:09:01.032318
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : docker
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 1.13.1
Release : 44.git584d391.fc26
URL : https://github.com/projectatomic/docker
Summary : Automates deployment of containerized applications
Description :
Docker is an open-source engine that automates the deployment of any
application as a lightweight, portable, self-sufficient container that will
run virtually anywhere.
Docker containers can encapsulate any payload, and will run consistently on
and between virtually any server. The same container that a developer builds
and tests on a laptop will run at scale, in production*, on VMs, bare-metal
servers, OpenStack clusters, public instances, or combinations of the above.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Resolves: #1510351 - CVE-2017-14992 built docker
@projectatomic/docker-1.13.1 commit 584d391 built docker-novolume-plugin
commit 385ec70 built rhel-push-plugin commit af9107b built docker-lvm-
plugin commit 8647404 built docker-runc @projectatomic/docker-1.13.1 commit
1c91122 built docker-containerd @projectatomic/docker-1.13.1 commit 62a9c60
built docker-init commit 0effd37 built libnetwork commit 460ac8f ----
make /etc/sysconfig/docker-storage-setup ghost but not config,
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1508376
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1510351 - CVE-2017-14992 docker: Lack of content verification
[fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1510351
[ 2 ] Bug #1508376 - docker-storage-setup fails to start
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1508376
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade docker' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|