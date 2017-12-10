Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in linux-firmware

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-a253644369

2017-12-09 21:09:01.032645

Name : linux-firmware

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 20171126

Release : 80.git17e62881.fc26

URL : http://www.kernel.org/

Summary : Firmware files used by the Linux kernel

Description :

This package includes firmware files required for some devices to

operate.



Update Information:



- Updated bcm 4339 4354 4356 4358 firmware, new bcm 43430 - Fixes CVE-2016-0801

CVE-2017-0561 CVE-2017-9417 ---- - Updated Intel GPU, amdgpu, iwlwifi, mvebu

wifi, liquidio, QCom a530 & Venus, mlxsw, qed - Add iwlwifi 9000 series

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade linux-firmware' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

