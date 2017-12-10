|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in linux-firmware
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in linux-firmware
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-a253644369
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 26
|Datum:
|So, 10. Dezember 2017, 02:09
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0561
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-9417
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0801
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-a253644369
2017-12-09 21:09:01.032645
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : linux-firmware
Product : Fedora 26
Version : 20171126
Release : 80.git17e62881.fc26
URL : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary : Firmware files used by the Linux kernel
Description :
This package includes firmware files required for some devices to
operate.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
- Updated bcm 4339 4354 4356 4358 firmware, new bcm 43430 - Fixes CVE-2016-0801
CVE-2017-0561 CVE-2017-9417 ---- - Updated Intel GPU, amdgpu, iwlwifi, mvebu
wifi, liquidio, QCom a530 & Venus, mlxsw, qed - Add iwlwifi 9000 series
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade linux-firmware' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|