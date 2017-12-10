Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in collectd

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-f9cfcef9d6

2017-12-09 21:09:01.033184

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



Name : collectd

Product : Fedora 26

Version : 5.8.0

Release : 2.fc26

URL : https://collectd.org/

Summary : Statistics collection daemon for filling RRD files

Description :

collectd is a daemon which collects system performance statistics periodically

and provides mechanisms to store the values in a variety of ways,

for example in RRD files.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Upstream released new version. See https://collectd.org/news.shtml#news106 for

the list of changes. Fixes CVE-2017-16820 (double free in snmp plugin)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1516450 - CVE-2017-16820 collectd: double free in csnmp_read_table

function in snmp.c [epel-7]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516450

[ 2 ] Bug #1516449 - CVE-2017-16820 collectd: double free in csnmp_read_table

function in snmp.c [epel-6]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516449

[ 3 ] Bug #1516451 - CVE-2017-16820 collectd: double free in csnmp_read_table

function in snmp.c [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516451

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade collectd' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

