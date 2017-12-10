|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Wireshark
Name : wireshark
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 2.4.2
Release : 1.fc27
URL : http://www.wireshark.org/
Summary : Network traffic analyzer
Description :
Metapackage with installs wireshark-cli and wireshark-qt.
New version 2.4.2, fixes CVE-2017-15189, CVE-2017-15190, CVE-2017-15191,
CVE-2017-15192, CVE-2017-15193, CVE-2017-13764, CVE-2017-13765, CVE-2017-13766,
CVE-2017-13767
[ 1 ] Bug #1486631 - CVE-2017-13765 wireshark: IrCOMM dissector buffer
overrun (wnpa-sec-2017-41)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486631
[ 2 ] Bug #1486629 - CVE-2017-13766 wireshark: Profinet I/O buffer overrun
(wnpa-sec-2017-39)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486629
[ 3 ] Bug #1486628 - CVE-2017-13767 wireshark: MSDP dissector infinite loop
(wnpa-sec-2017-38)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486628
[ 4 ] Bug #1486630 - CVE-2017-13764 wireshark: Modbus dissector crash
(wnpa-sec-2017-40)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486630
[ 5 ] Bug #1500767 - CVE-2017-15192 wireshark: BT ATT dissector crash
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500767
[ 6 ] Bug #1500763 - CVE-2017-15190 wireshark: RTSP dissector crash
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500763
[ 7 ] Bug #1500768 - CVE-2017-15193 wireshark: MBIM dissector crash
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500768
[ 8 ] Bug #1500762 - CVE-2017-15189 wireshark: DOCSIS infinite loop
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500762
[ 9 ] Bug #1500765 - CVE-2017-15191 wireshark: DMP dissector crash
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500765
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade wireshark' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
