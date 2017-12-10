Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Wireshark

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-9fd430dba0

2017-12-10 03:53:15.783202

Name : wireshark

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 2.4.2

Release : 1.fc27

URL : http://www.wireshark.org/

Summary : Network traffic analyzer

Description :

Metapackage with installs wireshark-cli and wireshark-qt.



Update Information:



New version 2.4.2, fixes CVE-2017-15189, CVE-2017-15190, CVE-2017-15191,

CVE-2017-15192, CVE-2017-15193, CVE-2017-13764, CVE-2017-13765, CVE-2017-13766,

CVE-2017-13767

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1486631 - CVE-2017-13765 wireshark: IrCOMM dissector buffer

overrun (wnpa-sec-2017-41)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486631

[ 2 ] Bug #1486629 - CVE-2017-13766 wireshark: Profinet I/O buffer overrun

(wnpa-sec-2017-39)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486629

[ 3 ] Bug #1486628 - CVE-2017-13767 wireshark: MSDP dissector infinite loop

(wnpa-sec-2017-38)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486628

[ 4 ] Bug #1486630 - CVE-2017-13764 wireshark: Modbus dissector crash

(wnpa-sec-2017-40)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486630

[ 5 ] Bug #1500767 - CVE-2017-15192 wireshark: BT ATT dissector crash

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500767

[ 6 ] Bug #1500763 - CVE-2017-15190 wireshark: RTSP dissector crash

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500763

[ 7 ] Bug #1500768 - CVE-2017-15193 wireshark: MBIM dissector crash

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500768

[ 8 ] Bug #1500762 - CVE-2017-15189 wireshark: DOCSIS infinite loop

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500762

[ 9 ] Bug #1500765 - CVE-2017-15191 wireshark: DMP dissector crash

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500765

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade wireshark' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

