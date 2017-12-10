Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Wireshark
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Wireshark
ID: FEDORA-2017-9fd430dba0
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: So, 10. Dezember 2017, 09:15
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15192
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15189
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13767
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13765
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13764
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-13766
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15191
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15190
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15193

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : wireshark
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 2.4.2
Release     : 1.fc27
URL         : http://www.wireshark.org/
Summary     : Network traffic analyzer
Description :
Metapackage with installs wireshark-cli and wireshark-qt.

New version 2.4.2, fixes CVE-2017-15189, CVE-2017-15190, CVE-2017-15191,
CVE-2017-15192, CVE-2017-15193, CVE-2017-13764, CVE-2017-13765, CVE-2017-13766,
CVE-2017-13767
  [ 1 ] Bug #1486631 - CVE-2017-13765 wireshark: IrCOMM dissector buffer
 overrun (wnpa-sec-2017-41)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486631
  [ 2 ] Bug #1486629 - CVE-2017-13766 wireshark: Profinet I/O buffer overrun
 (wnpa-sec-2017-39)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486629
  [ 3 ] Bug #1486628 - CVE-2017-13767 wireshark: MSDP dissector infinite loop
 (wnpa-sec-2017-38)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486628
  [ 4 ] Bug #1486630 - CVE-2017-13764 wireshark: Modbus dissector crash
 (wnpa-sec-2017-40)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1486630
  [ 5 ] Bug #1500767 - CVE-2017-15192 wireshark: BT ATT dissector crash
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500767
  [ 6 ] Bug #1500763 - CVE-2017-15190 wireshark: RTSP dissector crash
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500763
  [ 7 ] Bug #1500768 - CVE-2017-15193 wireshark: MBIM dissector crash
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500768
  [ 8 ] Bug #1500762 - CVE-2017-15189 wireshark: DOCSIS infinite loop
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500762
  [ 9 ] Bug #1500765 - CVE-2017-15191 wireshark: DMP dissector crash
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1500765
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade wireshark' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
