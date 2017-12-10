Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in erlang-jiffy

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name : erlang-jiffy

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 0.14.13

Release : 1.fc27

URL : https://github.com/davisp/jiffy

Summary : Erlang JSON parser

Description :

A JSON parser for Erlang implemented as a NIF.



* CouchDB ver. 1.7.1 * Fixed CVE-2017-12635 * Fixed CVE-2017-12636 * Switched

to

eunit for testing * Erlang 20 compatible

[ 1 ] Bug #1516980 - CVE-2017-12636 couchdb: OS Command injection as couchdb

user via remote configuration options

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516980

[ 2 ] Bug #1516979 - CVE-2017-12635 couchdb: Privilege escalation via _users

documents with duplicate keys for 'roles'

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1516979

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade erlang-jiffy' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

