Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in OpenSSH
|Name:
|Überschreiben von Dateien in OpenSSH
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-96d1995b70
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|So, 10. Dezember 2017, 09:33
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1199363
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1492313
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477636
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1504403
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15906
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1499057
Originalnachricht
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-96d1995b70
2017-12-10 03:53:15.785174
Name : openssh
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 7.6p1
Release : 2.fc27
URL : http://www.openssh.com/portable.html
Summary : An open source implementation of SSH protocol version 2
Description :
SSH (Secure SHell) is a program for logging into and executing
commands on a remote machine. SSH is intended to replace rlogin and
rsh, and to provide secure encrypted communications between two
untrusted hosts over an insecure network. X11 connections and
arbitrary TCP/IP ports can also be forwarded over the secure channel.
OpenSSH is OpenBSD's version of the last free version of SSH, bringing
it up to date in terms of security and features.
This package includes the core files necessary for both the OpenSSH
client and server. To make this package useful, you should also
install openssh-clients, openssh-server, or both.
Update Information:
This update provides new upstream release OpenSSH 7.6 with several bug fixes
and
new features, including CVE-2017-15906, compatibility with WinSCP, improvement
for PAM stack, enablement for s390x sandbox, new GSSAPI key exchange methods
and
improvement of handling kerberos tickets.
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1492313 - sshd doesnt use pam auth stack anymore
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1492313
[ 2 ] Bug #1477636 - Fedora - OpenSSH: Add enablement for openssl-ibmca and
openssl-ibmpkcs11 (security/crypto)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477636
[ 3 ] Bug #1199363 - ssh login with credential forwarding gives me a
subsidiary ccache; can't kinit to another user
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1199363
[ 4 ] Bug #1506631 - CVE-2017-15906 openssh: Improper write operations in
readonly mode allow for zero-length file creation [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1506631
[ 5 ] Bug #1504403 - openssh-7.6p1 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1504403
[ 6 ] Bug #1499057 - WinSCP 5.1x.x erroneously forced to use a weaker
key-exchange due to missing patch to OpenSSH compat.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1499057
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade openssh' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
