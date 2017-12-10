Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in OpenSSH
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Überschreiben von Dateien in OpenSSH
ID: FEDORA-2017-96d1995b70
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: So, 10. Dezember 2017, 09:33
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1199363
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1492313
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477636
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1504403
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-15906
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1499057

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-96d1995b70
2017-12-10 03:53:15.785174
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : openssh
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 7.6p1
Release     : 2.fc27
URL         : http://www.openssh.com/portable.html
Summary     : An open source implementation of SSH protocol version 2
Description :
SSH (Secure SHell) is a program for logging into and executing
commands on a remote machine. SSH is intended to replace rlogin and
rsh, and to provide secure encrypted communications between two
untrusted hosts over an insecure network. X11 connections and
arbitrary TCP/IP ports can also be forwarded over the secure channel.

OpenSSH is OpenBSD's version of the last free version of SSH, bringing
it up to date in terms of security and features.

This package includes the core files necessary for both the OpenSSH
client and server. To make this package useful, you should also
install openssh-clients, openssh-server, or both.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update provides new upstream release OpenSSH 7.6 with several bug fixes
 and
new features, including CVE-2017-15906, compatibility with WinSCP, improvement
for PAM stack, enablement for s390x sandbox, new GSSAPI key exchange methods
 and
improvement of handling kerberos tickets.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1492313 - sshd doesnt use pam auth stack anymore
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1492313
  [ 2 ] Bug #1477636 - Fedora - OpenSSH: Add enablement for openssl-ibmca and
 openssl-ibmpkcs11 (security/crypto)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1477636
  [ 3 ] Bug #1199363 - ssh login with credential forwarding gives me a
 subsidiary ccache; can't kinit to another user
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1199363
  [ 4 ] Bug #1506631 - CVE-2017-15906 openssh: Improper write operations in
 readonly mode allow for zero-length file creation [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1506631
  [ 5 ] Bug #1504403 - openssh-7.6p1 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1504403
  [ 6 ] Bug #1499057 - WinSCP 5.1x.x erroneously forced to use a weaker
 key-exchange due to missing patch to OpenSSH compat.c
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1499057
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade openssh' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

6
FSFE legt Jah­res­be­richt 2017 vor

12
Pa­ra­gon stellt »Li­nux File Sys­tems for Win­dow­s« vor

6
Ge­gen­wart und Zu­kunft von Le­t's En­crypt

27
Qt 5.10 und Qt Crea­tor 4.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

5
sour­ces.­de­bi­an.org nimmt Be­trieb auf

0
Chro­me 63 ver­bes­sert die Über­sicht

7
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

2
Cros­sO­ver 17.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
»o­penSUSE VorKon 17/19« er­schie­nen

0
An­dro­id 8.1 und An­dro­id Oreo (Go Edi­ti­on) er­schie­nen
 
Werbung