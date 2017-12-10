Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in fedora-arm-installer

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FEDORA-2017-c8712c7fc3

2017-12-10 03:53:15.787282

Name : fedora-arm-installer

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 2.1

Release : 1.fc27

URL : https://pagure.io/arm-image-installer

Summary : Writes binary image files to any specified block device

Description :

Allows one to first select a source image (local or remote). The image must be

a binary file containing: [MBR + Partitions + File Systems + Data]. A

destination block device should then be selected for final installation.



Update to 2.1 ---- Update to 2.0, Initial support for aarch64 images and

associated SBCs

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1464968 - CVE-2017-7496 fedora-arm-installer: Unsafe mount in /tmp

allows privilege escalation

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1464968

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade fedora-arm-installer' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

