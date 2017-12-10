|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in fedora-arm-installer
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in fedora-arm-installer
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-c8712c7fc3
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|So, 10. Dezember 2017, 09:46
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-7496
|
Originalnachricht
|
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-c8712c7fc3
2017-12-10 03:53:15.787282
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Name : fedora-arm-installer
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 2.1
Release : 1.fc27
URL : https://pagure.io/arm-image-installer
Summary : Writes binary image files to any specified block device
Description :
Allows one to first select a source image (local or remote). The image must be
a binary file containing: [MBR + Partitions + File Systems + Data]. A
destination block device should then be selected for final installation.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to 2.1 ---- Update to 2.0, Initial support for aarch64 images and
associated SBCs
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1464968 - CVE-2017-7496 fedora-arm-installer: Unsafe mount in /tmp
allows privilege escalation
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1464968
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade fedora-arm-installer' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|