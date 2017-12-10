Login
Sicherheit: Aktualisierung in ca-certificates
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Aktualisierung in ca-certificates
ID: FEDORA-2017-fba4c155be
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: So, 10. Dezember 2017, 09:25
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-fba4c155be
2017-12-10 03:53:15.787312
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : ca-certificates
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 2017.2.20
Release     : 1.0.fc27
URL         : https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/CA-Certificates
Summary     : The Mozilla CA root certificate bundle
Description :
This package contains the set of CA certificates chosen by the
Mozilla Foundation for use with the Internet PKI.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This is a cumulative update to the Mozilla CA certificates trust list version
2.20, which has been published as part of Mozilla NSS 3.34.1. It also includes
the changes that were previously released as version 2.18 as part of NSS 3.34.
For additional details, please refer to the release notes of NSS 3.34.1
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-
US/docs/Mozilla/Projects/NSS/NSS_3.34.1_release_notes ) and NSS 3.34
(https://developer.mozilla.org/en-
US/docs/Mozilla/Projects/NSS/NSS_3.34_release_notes ).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ca-certificates' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
