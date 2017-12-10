Sicherheit: Aktualisierung in ca-certificates

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fedora Update Notification

FEDORA-2017-fba4c155be

2017-12-10 03:53:15.787312

Name : ca-certificates

Product : Fedora 27

Version : 2017.2.20

Release : 1.0.fc27

URL : https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/CA-Certificates

Summary : The Mozilla CA root certificate bundle

Description :

This package contains the set of CA certificates chosen by the

Mozilla Foundation for use with the Internet PKI.



This is a cumulative update to the Mozilla CA certificates trust list version

2.20, which has been published as part of Mozilla NSS 3.34.1. It also includes

the changes that were previously released as version 2.18 as part of NSS 3.34.

For additional details, please refer to the release notes of NSS 3.34.1

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-

US/docs/Mozilla/Projects/NSS/NSS_3.34.1_release_notes ) and NSS 3.34

(https://developer.mozilla.org/en-

US/docs/Mozilla/Projects/NSS/NSS_3.34_release_notes ).

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade ca-certificates' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

