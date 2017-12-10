Login
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: FEDORA-2017-7d33609b3d
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 27
Datum: So, 10. Dezember 2017, 09:53
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-7d33609b3d
2017-12-10 03:53:15.787416
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

Name        : thunderbird
Product     : Fedora 27
Version     : 52.5.0
Release     : 1.fc27
URL         : http://www.mozilla.org/projects/thunderbird/
Summary     : Mozilla Thunderbird mail/newsgroup client
Description :
Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to the latest upstream stable version.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade thunderbird' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Traut euch!
Neue Nachrichten

6
FSFE legt Jah­res­be­richt 2017 vor

12
Pa­ra­gon stellt »Li­nux File Sys­tems for Win­dow­s« vor

6
Ge­gen­wart und Zu­kunft von Le­t's En­crypt

27
Qt 5.10 und Qt Crea­tor 4.5 ver­öf­fent­licht

5
sour­ces.­de­bi­an.org nimmt Be­trieb auf

0
Chro­me 63 ver­bes­sert die Über­sicht

7
Re­ac­tOS 0.4.7 frei­ge­ge­ben

2
Cros­sO­ver 17.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
»o­penSUSE VorKon 17/19« er­schie­nen

0
An­dro­id 8.1 und An­dro­id Oreo (Go Edi­ti­on) er­schie­nen
 
Werbung