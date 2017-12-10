|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-7d33609b3d
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 27
|Datum:
|So, 10. Dezember 2017, 09:53
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
Fedora Update Notification
FEDORA-2017-7d33609b3d
2017-12-10 03:53:15.787416
Name : thunderbird
Product : Fedora 27
Version : 52.5.0
Release : 1.fc27
URL : http://www.mozilla.org/projects/thunderbird/
Summary : Mozilla Thunderbird mail/newsgroup client
Description :
Mozilla Thunderbird is a standalone mail and newsgroup client.
Update Information:
Update to the latest upstream stable version.
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade thunderbird' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|
|